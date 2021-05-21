13 Schitt's Creek-Inspired Father's Day Cards On Etsy That Are Full Of Pizazz

Only a dad like Johnny Rose could keep up with all the shenanigans the Rose family got into on Schitt’s Creek. He truly was the best at always being there for Moira, supporting David, and letting Alexis shine. There’s only one dad who could ever top Johnny for being the best — your own. With Father’s Day right on its way, you need to start thinking about what you plan on getting your dad or the father figure in your life. An easy go-to is a personalized card, and any of these Schitt’s Creek-inspired Father’s Day cards on Etsy will put an instant smile on his face.