newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

13 Schitt's Creek-Inspired Father's Day Cards On Etsy That Are Full Of Pizazz

Elite Daily
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOnly a dad like Johnny Rose could keep up with all the shenanigans the Rose family got into on Schitt’s Creek. He truly was the best at always being there for Moira, supporting David, and letting Alexis shine. There’s only one dad who could ever top Johnny for being the best — your own. With Father’s Day right on its way, you need to start thinking about what you plan on getting your dad or the father figure in your life. An easy go-to is a personalized card, and any of these Schitt’s Creek-inspired Father’s Day cards on Etsy will put an instant smile on his face.

www.elitedaily.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Greeting Cards#Father Figure#Family Style#Fun Time#Fun Things#Real Love#Creek Father#Elite Daily#The Rosebud Motel#Tiktok#Funny Schitt#Super Hip Schitt#Pizazz#Happy Father#Omg Yay Dad#Special Moment#Alexis Rose Father#Fruit Wine#Johnny Rose Credit#Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
Related
Celebritiesimdb.com

Dan Levy Hilariously Responds to Schitt's Creek Fan Who Falsely Mourned His Dad Eugene's Death

One Schitt's Creek fan is feeling "so embarrassed" after falsely tweeting that beloved actor Eugene Levy—who plays Rose family patriarch Johnny—had passed away. The viewer wrote, "Eugene Levy was such a gift. It's so sad to watch knowing he is no longer here." Twitter users immediately reacted to the post, with one joking, "@danjlevy You may want to sit down for this." Eugene's son and co-star, Dan Levy, swiftly set the record straight about the fake claims, writing, "News to me." The social media user deleted the original tweet and apologized directly to Dan for the faux pas. "@danjlevy I'm...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Moira Rose GPS: Comedian imagines Schitt’s Creek character as navigation system voice in hilarious video

An actor has re-imagined Moira Rose, the iconic Schitt’s Creek character portrayed by Catherine O'Hara, as the voice of a GPS navigation system.Michael Judson Berry recently shared the skit on social media, in response to a tweet wondering what Moira would sound like as a GPS narrator.“It might be something like this,” Berry wrote, sharing a two-minute clip illustrating his take.Berry toldThe Huffington Post that his impression of Moira started out as a joke with his friends, who, like him, are fans of the CBC sitcom.In the video, Berry imitates Moira’s characteristic affect and diction, as well as her...
Relationship AdvicePopSugar

After Rescheduling Their Wedding Twice, This Couple Got Married at the Schitt's Creek Motel

Mitch Potashner and Kim Fishman were determined to make their wedding day simply the best, and you better believe they accomplished that goal. After rescheduling their nuptials several times due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Canadian couple wound up tying the knot on April 25 at the Rosebud Motel featured in Schitt's Creek, becoming the first duo to ever do so. Yep, that calls for a zhampagne toast! (But please hold the raisin this time, Twyla.)
Lifestyletheglitterguide.com

Glitter Guide’s Father’s Day 2021 Gift Guide

Father’s Day is a little over a month away, and if you’re a planner like me, you want to make sure you have plenty of time to find the perfect gift for dad. Because let’s be honest, no matter what his interests, dads are hard to shop for. And if your dad is anything like mine, he isn’t very helpful when you’re requesting gift ideas for him. So this year, wow dad with your thoughtfulness and originality with one of these perfect Father’s Day gifts.