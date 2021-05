Yungeen Ace has been making a whole lot of noise as of late and much of it is due to his ongoing beef with fellow Jacksonville artist, Foolio. There is a deep backstory behind the feud and in many ways, it is a very tragic tale. Just last month, Ace dropped the track "Who I Smoke?" which was a direct diss to Foolio's fallen friends. A few weeks later, Foolio dropped "When I See You" which arguably even more disrespectful. Now, Yungeen Ace has dropped a new track called "Back Like I Neva Left," which deviates from the beef and largely focuses on his own goals.