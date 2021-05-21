newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Michigan State

'I don't think it's too early.' Local doc said Michigan is ready for reopening

By FOX 47 News
Posted by 
WSYM FOX 47
WSYM FOX 47
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GJq5a_0a6k1F1v00

Michigan is on the fast track to reopening. Mask mandates and capacity limits are being lifted, but the timing doesn't fit with Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's original "Vacc to Normal" plan.

Is it too soon? One doctor said that if we don't start to ease up the mandates, people are going to start to ease up on their own.

Related: Michigan lifting all outdoor capacity limits, increasing indoor capacity to 50% on June 1

Whitmer said masks will no longer be required indoors or outdoors come July 1, and that's when the face masks and gatherings order will be lifted, and there will be no capacity restrictions.

"I don't think it's too early to do this. I think we've reached a pivotal tipping point to reach the number of people who are vaccinated. So I think this is something that has to happen and that it's the right timeframe for it," Dr. Phillip Levy with Wayne Health said.

The governor's original plan had called for a phased-in approach to reopening. As we hit benchmarks of 55%, 60%, 65% and then 70% of people being vaccinated, restrictions would be gradually lifted until a full reopening.

We've only hit the first benchmark so far.

Levy said the problem with the current approach is the honor system being used when it comes to allowing people to go maskless.

"What this is going to potentially create is a situation where you have unvaccinated people running around without masks and spreading the virus," he said.

But, if you are vaccinated and want to wear a mask, you can feel free to do so.

Dr. Anthony Fauci insists the nation needs to stay on track with vaccinations to reach President Joe Biden's goal of 70% of adults with at least one dose by July 4.

Additional Coronavirus information and resources:

Click here for a page with resources including a COVID-19 overview from the CDC, details on cases in Michigan, a timeline of Governor Gretchen Whitmer's orders since the outbreak, coronavirus' impact on Southeast Michigan, and links to more information from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, the CDC and the WHO.

View a global coronavirus tracker with data from Johns Hopkins University.

Find out how you can help businesses and restaurants struggling during the pandemic.

Also, get information about Rebound Mid Michigan , with stories, information, and more about coming back from COVID-19

Join the Rebound Mid Michigan Facebook Group .

See complete coverage on our Coronavirus Continuing Coverage page.

WSYM FOX 47

WSYM FOX 47

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
337K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Lansing-Jackson, Michigan news and weather from WSYM FOX 47, updated throughout the day.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Michigan Health
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Coronavirus
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southeast Michigan#Cdc#Doc#Maskless#Cdc#Johns Hopkins University#Who#Dr Phillip Levy#Restrictions#Gov Gretchen Whitmer#Governor Gretchen Whitmer#President Joe Biden#Indoor Capacity#Outdoors#July#Complete Coverage#Dr Anthony Fauci#Capacity Limits#Normal#Vaccinations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Michigan StateDetroit News

Michigan adds 2,716 cases, 33 deaths from COVID-19

Michigan added 2,716 coronavirus cases and 33 deaths from COVID-19 on Monday, including cases from Sunday. The latest figures bring Michigan's total number of cases to 865,349 and deaths to 18,239 since the virus was first detected in March 2020, according to the state Department of Health and Human Services.
Public Healthwgvunews.org

Mask, gatherings restrictions to be lifted for vaccinated people

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced today the state is lifting mask and distancing requirements for people who are fully vaccinated. The new public health order will take effect at 9 AM tomorrow. The new order follows new guidance from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It’s a departure from...
Michigan StateMetroTimes

GOP co-chair Maddock suggests Michigan should secede from U.S.

Michigan Republican Party co-chair Meshawn Maddock, who spread conspiracy theories about election fraud and downplayed COVID-19, suggested on Facebook that Michigan should secede from the U.S. Maddock made the remark in a post last week that included a photo of her with Nigel Farage, one of the most famous faces...
Michigan StateDetroit Free Press

Michigan GOP bill would require Whitmer to notify lawmakers if she's leaving state

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer would need to notify legislative leaders when leaving the state if a new GOP bill — with clear political motivations — becomes law. The measure, proposed by Sen. Tom Barrett, R-Charlotte, comes as Republicans continue to ridicule Whitmer over a controversial trip to Florida to visit her ailing father. Critics blasted the trip, arguing it was hypocritical given state travel advice during a pandemic, and asked the governor to give more details about her travel.
Michigan StateClickOnDetroit.com

Curfew on Michigan restaurants, bars will be lifted June 1

LANSING, Mich. – The curfew on Michigan restaurants and bars will be lifted during the first step of the state’s new plan for fully reopening. Gov. Gretchen Whitmer‘s office outline a new version of the “MI Vacc To Normal” plan Thursday, and Local 4 has confirmed that restaurants and bars will no longer be required to follow a curfew, starting June 1.
Michigan StatePosted by
Banana 101.5

Michigan Expected to Ease up on COVID-19 Restrictions

For months and months, we've been seeing people on social media screaming about how Gov. Whitmer needs to open up the state. Well, I think we are one step closer to that actually happening, or at least I hope that's going to be the case. Trust me, I want this state opened back up like everyone else.