Being diagnosed with a chronic health condition can make you reevaluate your identity. Psoriatic arthritis is one of those health issues that can really change the way a person sees themselves. The inflammatory condition can affect both the skin and the joints, causing uncomfortable psoriasis plaques, as well joint swelling, stiffness, and pain, according to the Mayo Clinic. All of these changes can prompt an inner dialogue around the types of activities you may have to stop doing or alter to be more comfortable. And for people who tie specific hobbies to their identity, for example, runners, this can be a really hard thing to handle.