It was recently announced that the European Commission has signed a contract with Pfizer / BioNTech to deliver 1.8 billion additional coronavirus vaccines next year and in 2023. Belgium decided on Monday to participate in the European Procurement Program. “The contract will ensure that we get adequate vaccines in the coming years,” Beck said. Concretely, this relates to 23 million doses of Pfizer, which, among other things, should make follow-up vaccination possible for new variants, for example. “We’ll also have to take more steps after this round,” Beck says, regarding the booster injection, for example.