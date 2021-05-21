newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical Science

Analysis of VAERS Shows the COVID Shots are Likely Cause of Deaths, Spontaneous Abortions, Cardiovascular, Neurological, and Immunological Adverse Events

By CLN Editors
Conscious Life News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerica’s Frontline Doctors has published a video of a presentation by Dr. Jessica Rose, Ph.D., MSc, BSc, who has analyzed the data in the VAERS database related to the COVID shots. The presentation was for “Vaccine Choice Canada.”. Dr. Jessica Rose has a BSc in Applied Mathematics and completed her...

consciouslifenews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Immunology#Adverse Events#Covid Vaccine#Cardiovascular Events#Adverse Drug Reactions#Adverse Reaction#Bsc#Vaccine Choice Canada#Applied Mathematics#Cdc#Bitchute#Vaers Database#Covid Vaccine Deaths#Covid Vaccine Injuries#Covid Vaccine Reaction#Covid Vaccine News#Covid Vaccine Claims#Covid Vaccines#Spontaneous Abortions#Covid 19 Vaccine Injuries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Medical Science
News Break
Science
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
News Break
Covid-19 Vaccine
Related
Medical ScienceNews-Medical.net

Researchers identify first biomarker to predict severity of COVID-19

Severe cases of COVID-19 can now be detected at an early stage. Researchers at the University of Zurich have identified the first biomarker that can reliably predict which patients will develop severe symptoms. This can help to improve the treatment of severe cases of COVID-19. Most people who are infected...
Public HealthMedical News Today

COVID-19 treatment: Hepatitis C drugs may enhance remdesivir

Although vaccines are now available for most of the world, a more successful treatment for COVID-19 is still necessary. Researchers believe that a combination of Food and Drug Administration (FDA)-approved antiviral medications could help people with SARS-CoV-2 infections. They combined the drug remdesivir, which is effective against Ebola, with drugs...
Diseases & TreatmentsPosted by
Hep

Hepatitis C Cure Linked to Lower Risk of Liver, Cardiovascular Death

Attaining a sustained virological response following antiviral therapy for hepatitis C was associated with a lower risk of death from liver-related or cardiovascular causes, according to findings published in the Journal of Viral Hepatitis. Even among people with advanced liver disease, direct-acting antiviral therapy for hepatitis C virus (HCV) has...
Medical & BiotechBusiness Insider

New AbCellera-Discovered Antibody that Neutralizes Viral Variants of COVID-19, LY-CoV1404, Enters Clinical Trials

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that a second antibody from its collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly), LY-CoV1404, has entered clinical trials in patients with mild-to-moderate COVID-19. Lilly has expanded its ongoing BLAZE-4 trials to evaluate LY-CoV1404 alone and together with other monoclonal antibodies. This press release features multimedia....
Medical Sciencebiospace.com

COVID-19 in the News: Heart Inflammation, Vaccine Effectiveness and More

There’s a fair amount of new information coming out about COVID-19 and vaccines. Here’s a roundup of some of the top stories. Authorities Still Uncertain if Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine Linked to Heart Inflammation. A preliminary study conducted by the Israeli government suggests that there may be a connection between heart inflammation—myocarditis—and...
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Covid Cure Breaking News: Roche/Regeneron Antibody Cocktail Approved!

Amidst tons and tons of news about the coronavirus vaccines, some firms are also working really hard in order to find potentially viable treatments for the disease produced by the novel coronavirus. For instance, not too long ago, we addressed Pfizer’s experimental oral drug that treats Covid-19 at the very...
PharmaceuticalsUS News and World Report

Italian Study Shows COVID-19 Infections, Deaths Plummeting After Jabs

ROME (Reuters) - COVID-19 infections in adults of all ages fell by 80% five weeks after a first dose of Pfizer, Moderna or AstraZeneca vaccine, according to Italian research published on Saturday. The first such study by a European Union country on the real-world impact of its immunisation campaign was...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

Fact Check-VAERS reported vaccine deaths have not been confirmed or deemed causal by CDC

An article claiming that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said 4,178 Americans died after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine is missing key context. The article’s headline reads, “CDC: 4,178 Americans DEAD Following Experimental COVID Injections – Deaths from COVID Shots now Equal 20 Years of Recorded Deaths Following Vaccines Since 2001.” However by CDC, they actually mean the government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS (the article is archived archive.ph/o1MRK ).
Public HealthMcKnight's

Pre-existing neurological conditions forecast COVID survivors’ need for ongoing care

A pre-existing neurological condition strongly predicts that a patient with COVID-19 will develop additional neurological woes, according to a large new study. Those pre-existing conditions include dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, the researchers said. The Global Consortium Study of Neurologic Dysfunction in COVID-19 spanned 133 adult healthcare institutions across the globe....
Public HealthMySanAntonio

DARE-19 trial did not reach statistical significance for primary endpoints but showed numerically fewer events of organ failure or death in hospitalized COVID-19 patients

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (PRWEB) May 18, 2021. In April 2020, COVID-19 was just beginning to sweep across the United States. At that time, the mortality and complication rates for hospitalized patients were high, with more than 30% of those patients experiencing organ failure or dying. It was under those circumstances, as the world attempted to grapple with the new virus, that the research team at Saint Luke’s Mid America Heart Institute hypothesized that a drug already used for treatment of other conditions (including Type 2 diabetes and heart failure) might be able to prevent organ failure and death in patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Neurologic Manifestations of COVID-19

Adv Exp Med Biol. 2021;1318:343-353. doi: 10.1007/978-3-030-63761-3_20. Neurological manifestations of novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) are reported to occur in as much as 37% of the affected patients. These manifestations range from headache and dizziness to altered mental status and consciousness, anosmia, ageusia, sensory disturbances, and stroke. The mechanisms by which the neurological symptoms arise are not yet determined but may either proceed as an indirect consequence of systemic hyperinflammation or result from the direct invasion of the virus to neural and glial cells. The neural invasion can explain both the retrograde pathway of encephalitis and the early manifestation of anosmia by invading the olfactory bulb. Moreover, in the case of attacking the brain stem, it may take part in the early apnea manifestation reported by patients. Additionally, neurotropism of the virus could be the cause of acute hemorrhagic encephalitis. Hyperinflammation can have acute and prolonged effects in the nervous system, such as acute demyelination and predisposition to multiple sclerosis. Moreover, the pro-inflammatory state contributes to hypercoagulation, which in turn could result in cerebrovascular injuries in COVID-19 patients. This chapter would discuss that the neurologic manifestations of the COVID-19 are to be looked at as a multifactorial entangled phenomenon.
Minoritiesajmc.com

Asthma Exacerbations Declined Among Black and Hispanic Patients During COVID-19

Asthma exacerbations among Black/African American and Hispanic/Latinx adults with moderate-to-severe asthma decreased by approximately 40% during the COVID-19 pandemic, particularly among individuals who worked outside the home and those without type 2 inflammation. Following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, asthma exacerbations among Black/African American and Hispanic/Latinx individuals with moderately...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Convalescent plasma or hyperimmune immunoglobulin for people with COVID-19: a living systematic review

Cochrane Database Syst Rev. 2021 May 20;5:CD013600. doi: 10.1002/14651858.CD013600.pub4. BACKGROUND: Convalescent plasma and hyperimmune immunoglobulin may reduce mortality in patients with viral respiratory diseases, and are being investigated as potential therapies for coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19). A thorough understanding of the current body of evidence regarding benefits and risks of these interventions is required. OBJECTIVES: Using a living systematic review approach, to assess whether convalescent plasma or hyperimmune immunoglobulin transfusion is effective and safe in the treatment of people with COVID-19; and to maintain the currency of the evidence.
Public HealthPosted by
The Independent

Covid vaccine rollout prevented nearly 12,000 deaths and over 30,000 hospitalisations, PHE analysis shows

Analysis from Public Health England (PHE) has indicated that the vaccination programme for Covid-19 has prevented almost 12,000 deaths and over 30,000 hospitalisations up to the end of April.In total, the rollout is thought to have prevented 11,700 deaths in those aged 60 and over in England and at least 33,000 hospitalisations in those aged 65 and over.The method used compared the recorded number of deaths with the number that would have been expected, had the vaccine not been administered. Modelling was also used when calculating the number of hospitalisations which were prevented.Health Secretary Matt Hancock called the findings “remarkable,”...