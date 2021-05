ASHEBORO - Daphne Deberry of Asheboro said she did some dancing in her living room in the middle of the night after winning a $200,000 lottery prize. Deberry became the first winner of the top prize in the new “7” game after buying a $5 ticket from the Quik Chek on South Main Street in Candor. She said she saved the ticket until the next day and scratched it at about 1:30 a.m.