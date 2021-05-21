newsbreak-logo
NHL

New Jersey Devils End Of Season Grades Part Two

By Editorials
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWe did the forward grades for the New Jersey Devils earlier this week. If you missed it, check it out here. After a very rough first season and a bad start to this season, P.K. Subban started to get a bit of momentum before his season was cut short. His puck movement and on-ice choices were a little better after around game 20, but it is hard to tell if this will be a change to a younger Subban or was just a small flash in the pan. His shot is still pretty good, but without the agility of his youth, the best he can be is a middle-pairing guy. Another thing that he needs to start doing is throwing a few more hits if his body can take it as averaging under 1 per game is rather underwhelming.

