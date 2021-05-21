New Jersey Devils End Of Season Grades Part Two

We did the forward grades for the New Jersey Devils earlier this week. If you missed it, check it out here. After a very rough first season and a bad start to this season, P.K. Subban started to get a bit of momentum before his season was cut short. His puck movement and on-ice choices were a little better after around game 20, but it is hard to tell if this will be a change to a younger Subban or was just a small flash in the pan. His shot is still pretty good, but without the agility of his youth, the best he can be is a middle-pairing guy. Another thing that he needs to start doing is throwing a few more hits if his body can take it as averaging under 1 per game is rather underwhelming.