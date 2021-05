Many events have been canceled or postponed due to coronavirus concerns. Please check with the organization before going to any event. Artist Debra Ferrari will host an art & entertainment virtual event with music by Voices of Service, artist talk with Ferrari, heartwarming stories from mothers of veterans, and the firsthand experience of a Darkhorse Marine who served during Operation Enduring Freedom in 2010 & 2011 in Afghanistan, honoring men and women who bravely devote themselves to military service and the loving families who serve as well.