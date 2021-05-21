Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-AZ side .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona late this afternoon into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOJAVE DESERT OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY INCLUDING THE LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent can be expected late this morning through early this evening.