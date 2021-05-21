Red Flag Warning issued for Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Northwest Deserts, Northwest Plateau .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona late this afternoon into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM MST THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 40 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity will be below 15 percent late this morning through early this evening.