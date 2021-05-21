Red Flag Warning issued for Lower Colorado River Valley by NWS

newsbreak-logo
Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:51:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lower Colorado River Valley; Mojave Desert Including Morongo Valley, Yucca Valley .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona today. RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR NORTHWEST ARIZONA, THE MOJAVE DESERT OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY INCLUDING THE LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA * TIMING...Wind speeds will remain elevated through this afternoon. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent can be expected through early this evening.

