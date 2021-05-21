newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Clark County, NV

Red Flag Warning issued for Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side by NWS

weather.gov
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-21 11:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-21 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. Make outdoor plans accordingly, use extra caution with any ignition sources and heed all fire restrictions. Target Area: Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side .A belt of west to southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph will combine with low relative humidity to create another round of critical fire weather conditions over the San Bernardino County deserts up across the Lake Mead National Recreation area and northwest Arizona late this afternoon into this evening. RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 8 PM THIS EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR THE MOJAVE DESERT OF SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY AND THE COLORADO RIVER VALLEY INCLUDING THE LAKE MEAD NATIONAL RECREATION AREA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect from 11 AM PDT /11 AM MST/ this morning to 8 PM PDT /8 PM MST/ this evening. * TIMING...Wind speeds will increase again late this morning through the afternoon and a Red Flag Warning will go into effect again from 11 AM this morning until 8 PM MST this evening. * WIND...Southwest winds gusting 35 to 45 mph. * HUMIDITY...Minimum relative humidity values of 8 to 13 percent can be expected late this morning through early this evening.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
Arizona State
County
Clark County, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Severe Weather#The Colorado River Valley#Flag Warning#Colorado River Nv Side#Southwest Winds#Northwest Arizona#San Bernardino County#Mojave Desert#Strong Winds#Weather Conditions#Warm Temperatures#Fire#West#Wind Speeds#Target Area#Extreme Fire Behavior
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Clark County, NVweather.gov

Fire Weather Watch issued for Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-20 08:00:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-20 23:00:00 PDT Urgency: Future Severity: Moderate Certainty: Possible Instruction: A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. Target Area: Clark and SW Lincoln County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Esmeralda and Nye County Deserts, CNC Dispatch; Lake Mead NRA, Colorado River-NV side; Lincoln County, Ely Dispatch; Nye County Deserts, Las Vegas Dispatch; Sheep Range; Spring Mountains .An approaching weather system will bring gusty south- southwesterly winds to the Mojave Desert on Wednesday and spread to the entire region on Thursday, resulting in high fire danger due to critically low relative humidity values and cured fuels. FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH LATE THURSDAY EVENING FOR STRONG WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY FOR SOUTHERN NEVADA, SOUTHEASTERN CALIFORNIA AND NORTHWESTERN ARIZONA The National Weather Service in Las Vegas has issued a Fire Weather Watch, which is in effect from Thursday morning through Thursday evening. * AFFECTED AREA...In Arizona...Fire weather zone 101. In California...Fire weather zones 226, 227, and 229. In Nevada Fire weather zones 460, 461, 462, 463, 464, 465, and 466. * TIMING...Thursday 8 AM PDT / MST to 11 PM PDT / MST. * WIND...South-southwest winds 25-35 mph with gusts 40-50 mph. * HUMIDITY...Relative humidity values will be critical into the single digits on Thursday, with overnight recoveries only in the upper teens to lower 20s in the Colorado River Valley and Las Vegas Valley overnight into Friday.
Clark County, NVnews3lv.com

Showers expected to pop up over Clark County Sunday afternoon

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Sunday is calling for mostly sunny skies in the Las Vegas valley, however, some showers are popping up around Clark County. A low-pressure system moving through could generate thunderstorms, mostly over Spring Mountain and Black Mountain. Monday morning may see a few showers lingering in the...