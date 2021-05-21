The voyage home: Nikesha Breeze’s ‘Four Sites of Return’
Nameless faces, lost to time, are made visible in a motif that runs throughout artist Nikesha Breeze’s exhibition, Four Sites of Return: Ritual | Remembrance | Reparation | Reclamation. Sculpted out of ceramic over a period of 108 days in 2018, Breeze’s 108 Death Masks, which run in a horizontal line along the walls of Form & Concept, are a stark reminder of the death of Black people. Purposefully anonymous, and not based on models and photographs or made from molds, the masks are a solemn reference to the lives that history never recorded, or simply dismissed.www.santafenewmexican.com