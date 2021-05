The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts that this Atlantic hurricane season will be more active than usual, according to a statement released on Thursday. While NOAA does not expect this hurricane season to reach the historic levels of 2020, which saw a record-breaking 30 named storms, forecasters predict between 13 and 20 named storms with up to five major hurricanes. Hurricane season begins on June 1 and peaks in the fall, so NOAA will update its forecast in August, says NOAA seasonal hurricane forecaster Matthew Rosencrans to NPR’s Laurel Wamsley.