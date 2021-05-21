newsbreak-logo
Haiku from our readers

By Jennifer Levin
Santafe New Mexican.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRecently, Pasatiempo asked readers to submit haiku, and more than 50 of you shared your efforts with us. Below is the second of three rounds of some of the best submissions. — Jennifer Levin. under the plum tree. wild onions start to confess. white blossoms don’t cry. — Jan Gross.

