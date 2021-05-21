Haiku from our readers

I live in the Salt Lake City Megaplex and, like the hamlet of Moab, we too are suffering from growth. I have fond memories of many years ago in Moab: wild mountain bike trails, river running, liberals and the remaining miners dining together at the two or three restaurants. Years later I returned to a one highway town lined with generic everywhere motels and dining in fumes and noise. I still have friends in Moab and they remain with strong opinions and involvement in the community. Our friend Julie is selling Eclectica, but worse than that is seeing new sidewalks being installed without trees. Plant trees to welcome people to your oasis, soften the glare of neon, and make walking a pleasant experience along the business strip that now represents your town.