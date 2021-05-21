Google’s productivity adviser teaches you how to solve your email fatigue

We know that Google has major plans for Wear OS and at some point – possibly in the near future – is rumored to release a “Pixel Watch”. Interestingly, it has neglected its watch operating system up until now, and to the disappointment of many, has only pushed a few updates to it over years past. While those updates were interesting and featured things like new app tiles and experiences, Wear OS was all but dead thanks to the battery problem. In fact, it powered only 3% of smartwatches shipped last year – ouch!