newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

Google’s productivity adviser teaches you how to solve your email fatigue

By Stephanie Vozza
Fast Company
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleZoom calls became a solution for connecting remote teams, and Zoom fatigue quickly became a complaint. But another communication tool—email—is a bigger cause of stress. According to a study by the email app Superhuman, 64% of remote workers would rather resume a daily commute than continue dealing with the growing number of emails and instant messages that are filling up their inboxes. In fact, nearly half of respondents said they’d rather clean their bathroom than sort through their unopened emails.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Productivity#Communication#Stress#Google Inc#Vip#Email Anxiety#Zoom Fatigue#Tool#Works#Personal Money#Zoom Calls#Instant Messages#Separate Clutter#Mark Email#Separate Inboxes#Remote Workers#Folder#Googlers#Designated Inboxes
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Zoom
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
News Break
Google
Related
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Manage What You Sync in Google Chrome

If you use Google Chrome, chances are that you also use Gmail, YouTube, and Google Drive. If so, signing in separately to all of these online services (and any other sites you frequent) on all your devices can be a hassle. But when you sync your sign-in information and other...
InternetCNET

Google now lets you delete recent search history. Here's how

Google said Tuesday it's releasing a way to easily delete the last thing you searched. To access the feature, you tap on your profile picture to access your menu. Then you click on "Delete last 15 minutes" and that will erase your search history. The company showcased the new feature...
Cell PhonesAndroid Headlines

6 Apps To Help You Improve Your Word Problem Solving Skills

Knowing how to deal with words in the right way is a wonderful skill that we always have to train. Mastering even your entire native language is a lot more difficult than it sounds, but that doesn’t mean that we have to give up. After all, that’s exactly the beauty of word games: the mystery itself and the struggle to keep learning.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Google's Top Products Carousel: Everything You Need to Know

Last month, I shared with you tips on how retailers could use data hidden in Google Merchant Center to improve SEO performance for local ecommerce queries. Since we’re ultimately all trying to sell something via search, let’s keep the ecommerce vibe flowing. In this column, we’ll explore a relatively new...
Internetwcregisteronline.com

How to Make Your Gmail Emails More Secure

You can never be too careful when it comes to your emails. Sure, some might not have any sensitive financial information, but that doesn’t make it OK for someone to read it without your permission. The good news is that in Gmail, there is a way to send a confidential email, so your email is even more secure.
InternetWired

What's Google FLoC? And How Does It Affect Your Privacy?

Google wants to change the way we're tracked around the web, and given the widespread use of its Chrome browser, the shift could have significant security and privacy implications—but the idea has been less well-received by companies that aren't Google. The technology in question is FLoC, or Federated Learning of...
InternetCMSWire

Facebook Workplace Surpasses 7M Paid Subscribers, Introduces New App Integrations

In May 2020, Workplace had 5 million paid users, today’s announcement reflects an increase of more than 40% in the last year. “We believe this growth is an indicator that more companies are thinking about how to build communities at work. More conversations around how to create great employee experiences and ultimately — how to connect the unconnected,” said an official statement.
InternetSearchengine Journal

Earn More with Google’s Web Stories Playbook

Google published a Web Stories Playbook that provides in-depth information on how to succeed with the new format. At over one hundred pages long the document begins with an overview and proceeds to progressively more advanced advice designed to encourage more traffic, engagement and earnings. Web Stories. Web Stories is...
EconomyThe Drum

How do you solve a problem like... a PR nightmare?

Each week, we ask readers of The Drum – from brands, agencies and everything in between – for their advice on real problems facing today’s marketing practitioners. Static bike brand Peloton has been fighting a few fires lately, as it dealt with both the logistics of a huge product recall and its ensuing PR fallout.
Technologychromeunboxed.com

What Google’s renewed interest in Wear OS and its Fitbit acquisition mean for you and your data

We know that Google has major plans for Wear OS and at some point – possibly in the near future – is rumored to release a “Pixel Watch”. Interestingly, it has neglected its watch operating system up until now, and to the disappointment of many, has only pushed a few updates to it over years past. While those updates were interesting and featured things like new app tiles and experiences, Wear OS was all but dead thanks to the battery problem. In fact, it powered only 3% of smartwatches shipped last year – ouch!
EducationMarketingProfs

Six Ways Good Customer Experience Goes Beyond Website Design

Your B2B company probably already has an appealing, highly functional website. Establishing and maintaining a Web presence that way is undoubtedly important: A site that works smoothly and looks great can encourage people to spend time on it and return frequently. However, a beautiful, highly functional website should not be...
Softwaremaketecheasier.com

How to Recover Your Windows Product Key

Have you ever tried reinstalling Windows software but had no idea what the license keys and serial numbers were? Sure, they were probably on the packaging or in an email, but those might be gone now. Quickly access all your license keys and serial numbers with key finder tools. Then, you’ll have a copy of those important numbers whenever you need them. Here is how you can recover your Windows product keys.
Technologybizjournals

Even Zoom employees suffer from 'Zoom fatigue.' Here's how the company combats it

Even Zoom Video Communications Inc. employees have been dealing with so-called "Zoom fatigue.'" The company itself prefers to call the phenomenon "meeting fatigue," according to Sheila Krueger, the San Jose company's global head of benefits. But whatever you want to call it, the ailment has become a widespread one during the pandemic, when many office workers have had to spend untold hours video conferencing with their managers and colleagues in lieu of checking in with them in-person. Many have become mentally tired staring at screens and virtual versions of their coworkers all day.
Interneteducatorstechnology.com

This Is How to Collect Students Feedback on Google Forms

Google Forms is a great free web tool that allows you to create a wide variety of forms (e.g., surveys, polls, questionnaires..etc). Your forms can include various multimedia materials such as text, images, videos, and charts. Our Google Forms section here in EdTech and mLearning has a number of interesting guides and tutorials to help you make the best of Forms in your teaching. In today's post we are sharing with you some handy tips on how to collect and manage your Forms responses. More specifically, you will get to know how to :
Technologyhowtogeek.com

How to Teach Google Assistant Unique Contact Names

Google Assistant on your Nest or Home smart speaker or display won’t work very well if it can’t understand what you’re saying. If there’s someone in your life with a particularly complex name to pronounce, Assistant might struggle with it. Here’s how to tell it how the name sounds. Typing...
EconomyRegister Citizen

How to Get the Price Your Product or Service Deserves

Do your prospects see the value of your product or service? Have you done everything possible to increase your product or service’s perceived value? When you make providing benefits to your customers your driving force, you create a great experience for them and success for yourself. What is perceived value?