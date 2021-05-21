Ryan Reynolds reacts to Stray Kids’ ‘Deadpool’ homage on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’

Their pitch to FX has landed them back on a literal pitch, 3,000 miles away. Noted sports studs Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney have secured a two-season order for their docuseries Welcome to Wrexham, which will follow the duo in the aftermath of their purchasing a historic yet struggling football club in Wrexham, Wales. (Yes, this really happened, and it’s a lot more inspiring than your cynical hearts may believe.) Reynolds and McElhenney, who bought the fifth-tier team in 2020, have limited knowledge of the sport, so the series is described as being a “crash course in football-club ownership and the inextricably connected fates of a team, and a town, counting on two actors to bring some serious hope and change to a community that could use it.” Like a certain mustachioed legend, the duo are hoping to transform the club into an underdog story and lead the players to greatness. Go, Red Dragons.