Ryan Reynolds reacts to Stray Kids’ ‘Deadpool’ homage on ‘Kingdom: Legendary War’

By Gladys Yeo
NME
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleK-pop boyband Stray Kids have caught the attention of Ryan Reynolds after their performance on the latest episode of Mnet’s Kingdom: Legendary War. On Thursday’s episode of the South Korean reality TV competition, the group performed an epic mashup of their hit song ‘God’s Menu’ and BLACKPINK’s ‘DDU-DU DDU-DU’, which they titled ‘God’s DDU-DU DDU-DU’.

