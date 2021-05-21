newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ikea recalls 159,000 dishes for scalding users

By Elizabeth Segran
Fast Company
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWith picnic season around the corner, many people have picked up plastic dinnerware from Ikea to bring to the beach or the park. It turns out, it may not be safe to use. The Swedish home giant has recalled 159,000 Heroisk and Talrika bowls, plates, and mugs in the United States and Canada. (Recalls were announced in other countries as well, but the full extent of the global recall was not clear.) According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea received 123 reports of these products breaking, causing hot food or liquid to leak out. There were four reports of injuries, two of which required medical attention. Ikea did not respond to a request for more information on how these products malfunctioned.

www.fastcompany.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scalding#Hot Food#Consumer Product#Food Safety#Swedish#Heroisk#Troligtvis#Talrika#Recall#Furniture#Plastic Dinnerware#Plates#Mugs#Customers#Renewable Plastic#Harm Consumers#Polylactic Acid#Product Safety#Home#Picnic Season
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
IKEA
News Break
Pet Food
News Break
Economy
Country
India
Related
Internethometextilestoday.com

Ikea and Pinterest partner to offer ‘Ikea Renocations’ site

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa. – Ikea has partnered with Pinterest to offer “Ikea Renocations,” a new website to help inspire consumers to bring the feel of outside destinations into the home. Statistics from Pinterest show that searches for renovations are reaching all-time highs, up 28% in Q1 2021 vs. Q1 2020 and...
RetailPosted by
Amomama

IKEA Recalls Bowls, Plates and Mugs Due to Risk of Breakage and Burns

Furniture retailer IKEA has announced a voluntary recall of their products, bowls, mugs, and plates due to hazardous concerns following a case in the US. In cooperation with the US Consumer Product Safety Commission, IKEA recalls HEROISK and TALRIKA mugs, bowls, and plates made from PLA (polylactic acid or polylactide) material.
Shoppingarchitecturaldigest.com

What to Know When You’re Shopping Vintage IKEA Online

All products featured on Architectural Digest are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. IKEA, the Swedish supermarket of furniture and design objects, has championed more impressive designer collaborations in its days than I can count, with...
Shoppingkentlive.news

IKEA recalling kitchen items due to burns risk

IKEA is recalling some items from two ranges of kitchenware due to the risk of burns or breakages. The store is asking customers to return some products from its TALRIKA and HEROISK ranges. IKEA received reports of the plates, bowls and mugs breaking, potentially causing burns due to hot contents.
RetailDesign Taxi

IKEA Recalls Kitchen Accessories Over Burn Hazard & Reports Of Injuries

Be careful when pouring that piping-hot sauce over your plate of Swedish meatballs. Across its international websites, IKEA has issued a notice to recall crockery from the HEROISK and TALRIKA collections over a burn hazard. The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) links some 148,000 units of HEROISK and...
EconomyPosted by
PennLive.com

Ikea recalls plates, bowls and mugs because they may break, spill contents

Ikea has recalled bowls, plates and mugs because they may break while in use and spill the contents. According to an announcement from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, Ikea has received 123 reports worldwide about the dinnerware breaking. Ikea received four reports of injuries, two that required medical attention. Most of the injuries were burns cause by hot contents.
Food & Drinksmashed.com

The Surprising Ingredient That Could Be In Your IKEA Hot Dog

IKEA does not really get the credit it deserves for the genius way it combines food with its retail operation. How they manage to prevent all the pristine white furniture from being permanently tarnished with ketchup droppings is beyond the scope of scientific knowledge. (There's good reason why clothing stores are hesitant to let people march through with food!)
Shoppinglivingetc.com

IKEA hacks - the 12 very best you definitely need to know

Whether you want to be more sustainable, or you've got a renovation budget you need to stick to, the best IKEA hacks are an affordable and simple way to give a room fresh appeal without breaking the bank. Not only are these easy DIY projects easy on your bank account,...
EconomyNarcity

IKEA Canada Is Recalling Dishes Because There's A Risk Of 'Breakage & Burns'

An IKEA Canada recall has been issued for a collection of dishes and the company is offering full refunds to customers. In a statement released on May 18, the retailer said there have been reports of HEROISK and TALRIKA dishes breaking, which creates a potential burn risk depending on what is inside the mugs, plates and bowls when they break.
Conshohocken, PAPosted by
MONTCO.Today

IKEA Ready to Launch New Limited-Edition Collection: Lokalt

IKEA, the Swedish home furnishings giant with its U.S. headquarters in Conshohocken, is getting ready to launch a new limited-edition collection, Lokalt, writes Jennifer Marks for the Home Textiles Today. The collection will debut in June featuring handmade textiles and ceramics created in collaboration with four designers in Amman, Delhi,...
Atlanta, GAUnion-Recorder

MILLIANS: The day I got lost in IKEA

Let's get this straight from the beginning. Anytime we go shopping, my wife says I do the "fade" after 20 minutes (sometimes less) of shopping. I'm like a 3-year-old kid falling on the floor so he doesn't have to take another step. If I have something specific I need to...
RetailPeople

IKEA Adds New Pulled Pork Sandwich 'with a Swedish Twist' to Its Menu

Move over, meatballs! IKEA is adding a new menu item. On Wednesday, the furniture chain announced that the Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich is now available in all of their restaurants across the U.S. Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich is packed with pulled pork and topped with lingonberry and vinegar-based BBQ sauce, and is meant to combine a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist," according to a release.
Houston, TXMySanAntonio

The Best Deals at IKEA Houston

We all love a bargain, but finding the best sale and clearance deals while navigating a Big Box Store like Houston’s IKEA gets overwhelming. Sure, an item might show a flashy sale sticker or be listed at a reduced price, but where does IKEA stack up among the best major furniture stores in Houston? Shopping for deals means more than low prices—we want affordable quality.
Home & GardenPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s an IKEA Hack Every Plant Parent Needs to Know

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. If your love for house plants seems to grow more and more each day, your plant collection may be growing, too. The more plants you have though, the harder it may be to find the perfect place to put them all. Where there’s a will, there’s a way, and this IKEA hack from a clever homeowner we recently profiled can help you save the day in your own home, if you’ve run out of spots for your plant babies.
Lifestylekiss951.com

Ikea Lanches “Buy Back” Program For Your Old Stuff

We don’t really think a lot about what happens to our old furniture after we set it out by the curb, but it’s filling up our landfills. According to the EPA, over 12-million tons of used sofas, tables, mattresses and such ended up in landfills in 2018 alone. So to cut down on how much furniture ends up there, Ikea U.K. is starting a new “buy back” program that encourages shoppers to bring in their old items and save money on the things they’re buying to replace them.
Designers & Collectionsdwell.com

IKEA Turns to Regional Makers and Artisans for a Handcrafted Summer Collection

The new LOKALT line of housewares features expressive designs from Jordan, Thailand, and India. This summer, IKEA is launching a vibrant new collection of handmade textiles and ceramics designed, inspired, and produced by regional artisans. Titled LOKALT, which translates to locally, the collection "will be a modern take on traditional handicraft," says Maria O’Brian, a creative leader at IKEA’s design headquarters.
Lifestylenerdist.com

This ‘Morphing’ Pasta Can Be Flat Packed Like IKEA Furniture

When you think of IKEA and food, you probably think meatballs. But now, thanks to researchers at Carnegie Mellon, you may also think pasta, as the team’s created “morphing” versions of the wheat-water-and-egg pieces that flat-pack just like furniture from the Swedish megastore. “Assembling” the pasta is also easy as it only requires boiling it in water. (Which is great, because who needs yet another one-off allen wrench?)
EconomyHypebae

IKEA Taiwan Introduces "Hami Melon" and "Durian" Ice Cream

Last month, IKEA shut down its Dunbei store in Taiwan. However, in replacement of the former 23-year-old store, the Swedish furniture retail company has officially opened its Neihu branch for a trial run. Coinciding with the new store opening, IKEA has unveiled its new LOHAS menu featuring an array of...