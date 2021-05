My Hero Academia has revealed a much closer look at hero costume makeovers coming in the new World Heroes' Mission movie! Although My Hero Academia is currently taking over TV screens with the now airing fifth season of the anime, it won't be the only new release in the franchise fans will get to see in action this year. It was announced that My Hero Academia would actually be releasing the third feature film in its anime run later this Summer in Japan, and this new film will feature some significant hero makeovers.