Star Codes, May 21 to 27

In astrology, Jupiter is known as The Greater Benefic. This essentially means that Jupiter wants to bring you an excess of blessings and excitement. After all, this is the planet of adventure, expansion, and boundlessness I’m talking about here. This larger-than-life planet will always encourage you to squeeze every last drop out of the present moment and enjoy it to the fullest. It encourages you to tap into your confidence, your vitality, and your passion for whatever brings you joy. If you’re looking for a reason to get excited, look no further than the fact that Jupiter is now in the sign of its rulership, Pisces, which means that plenty of awesome things are on the way. Your Jupiter in Pisces 2021 horoscope is here to define all the blessings it will bring you.