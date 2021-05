The term influencer may be overrated. Being called an "authority" may seem a bit cocky. But making an impact — that's a respected and important term. Betty White is definitely a well-respected icon, yet she never set out to become one. After watching interviews with Betty White and her life in television, it's clear she didn't plan a career path or roadmap to fame. She didn't have an internal drive for becoming famous. Nor was there a hunger for making millions. Surprisingly, with the exception of her charitable passion, she never mentioned creating an impact.