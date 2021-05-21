newsbreak-logo
Viewpoint: Building a bridge to cross the digital jobs divide

Baltimore Business Journal
Baltimore Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Baltimore City high school students have few pathways to the tech industry. The founders of Baltimore Tracks, a new local internship program, say they're working to create at least one.

