newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Career Development & Advice

Get to know the Women in Technology class of 2021 (Video)

By Rob Schneider
Posted by 
Dallas Business Journal
Dallas Business Journal
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Attendees watched live introductions in the studio by Business Journal Market President and Publisher Ollie Chandhok and prerecorded interviews with all 24 honorees.

www.bizjournals.com
Dallas Business Journal

Dallas Business Journal

Dallas, TX
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Get To Know#In The Studio#Live Video#Business Journal Market#Women#Live Introductions#Publisher Ollie Chandhok
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Career Development & Advice
Related
Davis, CAPosted by
Sacramento Business Journal

Get to know Brandy Bolden, a 2021 Women Who Mean Business honoree

Today we're starting to roll out sneak peeks of the 2021 Women Who Mean Business honorees. A panel of local female business leaders we've honored in the past selected this year's honorees based on their professional accomplishments and contributions to the community. We will continue to announce new honorees over the next several weeks, leading up to the Business Journal's virtual awards event on June 17. There will also be a special publication in June profiling the honorees and detailing why they're deserving of this prestigious recognition.
Economyjaxenter.com

Women in Tech: “Diversity, creativity, and innovation go together.”

Four years ago, we launched a diversity series aimed at bringing the most inspirational and powerful women in the tech scene to your attention. Today, we’d like you to meet Sigal Shaked, Co-Founder and CTO, Datomize. A research study by The National Center for Women & Information Technology showed that...
Career Development & Advicekrcu.org

Women (Not) In the Workplace

There’s no way to sugar coat it: last week’s job numbers left a lot to be desired. The number of new jobs fell below expectations, unemployment went up, and some industries are having trouble finding people to fill roles. When it comes to the pandemic-induced economic downturn, just about everyone...
Small Businesssmallbiztrends.com

Katrina Gosek of Oracle: Subscription Businesses Present Opportunities to Co-create and Build Stronger Ties with Customers

I’ve been pretty interested in how subscription business models seemed to have held up pretty well during the pandemic, even allowing more traditional businesses to stay connected with customers who couldn’t venture out to their bricks and mortar locations. But now that we’re seeing the light at the end of tunnel and getting closer to life without masks and social distancing, I wanted to see if subscription models will be just as attractive in the post-pandemic economy we can’t wait to get to. So I was excited to speak with Katrina Gosek, VP of Sales Portfolio Products for Oracle, to get her perspective as subscription management is one of her portfolio focus areas.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO And Founder Of BM Technologies (NYSE: BMTX), Selected As One Of PaymentsSource's Most Influential Women In Payments: Next

Radnor, PA, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BM Technologies, Inc. (NYSE American: BMTX, BMTX.W), one of the largest digital banking platforms in the country, announced that Luvleen Sidhu, Chair, CEO and Founder, was selected as one of PaymentsSource's Most Influential Women in Payments: Next. Sidhu and the other honorees will be celebrated at the " Advancing the next wave of women leaders" conference, which is being presented by American Banker, DigitalInsurance and PaymentsSource. The virtual conference is taking place May 18-20, 2021 and a special celebration to honor the recipients will take place on May 19, 2021 at 6pm ET.
BusinessTimes Union

Ada Strengthens Management Team Naming Jennifer Kline Shernoff as Senior Vice President of Product and Design

New product leadership accelerates platform strategy with launch of integrations for Oracle and Intercom. Ada, the leader in Automated Customer Experience (ACX), today announced the hiring of seasoned leader, Jennifer Kline Shernoff, a customer experience, product, and technology leader as Senior Vice President of Product & Design. The company also announced a series of no-code handoff integrations (known as Ada Glass) with leading CX platforms from Oracle and Intercom.
MinoritiesCNBC

Valence launches new membership program to develop Black executives

Valence, the platform for connecting Black professionals, is launching a new professional development program called BONDS, which is similar to the Young President's Organization (Chief), which is designed for women, but for Black executives. Julia Boorstin speaks with Valence's CEO Guy Primus about the new initiative.
InternetTimes Union

Fiduciary Decisions Partners with Success Agency to Build New Custom Website

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (PRWEB) May 21, 2021. Fiduciary Benchmarks, now Fiduciary Decisions, partnered with Success Agency, a full-service web design and development agency, to spearhead the design and development of their new website. The launch of the new website is one major step in completing their rebranding and services expansion plan.
Vancouver, CACMSWire

6 Takeaways From the Spring Digital Workplace Experience Virtual Conference

Remember that massive, sudden shift to remote work about 15 months ago? Brace yourself, because things are about to get a lot more complicated in the workplace. That was the driving theme from Mike Prokopeak, editor-in-chief at Reworked.co, in his opening keynote address during the May 13 Digital Workplace Experience virtual conference. The spring edition of the four-event 2021 series is now available on-demand. (Editor's note: Simpler Media Group is the parent organization for CMSWire, Reworked.co and the Digital Workplace Experience (DWX) conference).
Businessmartechseries.com

Conductor Bolsters Leadership Team with Strategic New Hires

Chief Technology Officer, Chief People Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Vice Chairman join company to further accelerate growth. Conductor, the leading enterprise organic marketing platform, today announced the appointment of four industry veterans, to the roles of Chief People Officer, Chief Technology Officer, Chief Revenue Officer and Vice Chairman of the Board. The new executive leaders will play a critical role as the company continues to increase its innovations in the organic marketing industry.
EconomyNew Haven Register

5 Ways to Leverage Digital-Growth Channels to Give Your Startup an Edge

Digital-growth channels are a mixed blessing. They democratize entrepreneurship by making marketing and publicity easier, faster and more affordable. They level the playing field between startups and industry incumbents, giving startups a chance to succeed. But the problem is they’re that way for everybody — meaning your competition has the...
Economybizjournals

Women of Influence honoree interview: Chabre Vickers, Wells Fargo (Video)

Portland Business Journal Publisher Candace Beeke sits down virtually with 2021 Women of Influence honoree, Chabre Vickers, vice president, community development officer at Wells Fargo for a one-on-one interview to discuss powerful topics impacting women in the workforce today. View to hear from Chabre’s perspective and experience regarding mentorship among...
Minoritiesmartechseries.com

IPG Mediabrands Shares Media Equity Commitment to Encourage Investment in Black-Owned Media

Following the successful launch of this year’s first-ever Equity Upfront™, Mediabrands will work with brands to invest a minimum of 5% in Black-owned media by 2023. IPG Mediabrands today announced that it will work to invest a minimum of 5% in Black-owned media channels in aggregate across all clients by 2023. Mediabrands recently held its inaugural Equity Upfront™, which served to underscore the scope and importance of Black-owned media outlets in reaching highly valuable and influential Black audiences.