Get to know the Women in Technology class of 2021 (Video)
Attendees watched live introductions in the studio by Business Journal Market President and Publisher Ollie Chandhok and prerecorded interviews with all 24 honorees.www.bizjournals.com
Attendees watched live introductions in the studio by Business Journal Market President and Publisher Ollie Chandhok and prerecorded interviews with all 24 honorees.www.bizjournals.com
The Dallas Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.http://www.bizjournals.com/dallas