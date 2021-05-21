Ocean City Mayor Rick Meehan talks reopening, labor shortages and the summer ahead

(May 14, 2021) This Saturday, for the first time in more than two years, a bride will walk down the aisle at St. Mary Star of the Sea in downtown Ocean City. She will get ready in the parish’s brand new bride room, which used to be part of the church rectory. Raphael Urbinas’ “The Marriage of the Virgin,” — a large, contemporary-style painting of the marriage of the Blessed Virgin Mary and St. Joseph — will watch over her from the west wall. She and her guests — a modest 53 because of covid — will walk along a restored wood floor inside the sanctuary, where renovations have been underway for the past more than two years.