Richard Fitts threw a gem to clinch the series against Missouri, but it wasn’t until more than two hours later that Auburn punched its ticket to the SEC Tournament. Fitts tossed eight scoreless innings to lead Auburn to a 3-0 win against Missouri on Friday night, while LSU toppled Texas A&M, 12-6, in 13 innings to help Auburn secure a spot in Hoover next week and keep its season alive. The win was Auburn’s fourth straight in SEC play, as Butch Thompson’s team will seek its first conference sweep of the season and its first weekend sweep since the season’s opening week.