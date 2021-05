Driving a car is one of the most dangerous things most people do on a daily basis, and motor vehicle accidents are responsible for thousands of deaths every year. We've seen some extraordinary car crashes in the last month, such as the Ford F-150 that was involved in a lightning strike incident, or the tragic passing of two men who were behind the wheel of a Tesla Model S while in Autopilot mode, but this incident has a happy ending and is a story that has inspired countless on the internet to step up when their fellow Americans are in need.