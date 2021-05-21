CFO of the Year: Joelle Fox built Tech Square Ventures’ financial infrastructure

Veteran financial executive Nicole Stokes has been with Ameris Bank since December 2010, helping lead its growth in assets, footprint and human capital. As executive vice president and chief financial officer at Ameris Bank and Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ: ABCB), Stokes is responsible for a staff of 30 across seven business units, including treasurer, enterprise data, finance and accounting risk management, financial management, lines of business accounting, core accounting and specialty accounting. She oversees financials for 46 reporting units, 25 banking markets and six national lines of business.