newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Lange: How emerging technology can right a wrong

By Jonathan Lange
Wyoming Tribune Eagle
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn his watery parlor, baby #032533 is awakened by the violence of his own hiccups. He draws his knees closer to his chest and balls his hands into fists. Above the imperceptible hum of electric motors, he can hear his own tiny heartbeat, but not a second, adult heartbeat that other babies experience. Six weeks earlier, he began hearing muffled sounds from the outside world. But his ability to flex his fingers is an interesting new development.

www.wyomingnews.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lynn Fitch
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Scotus#Abortion Law#Emerging Technology#Science And Technology#Advanced Technology#Gonzales V Carhart#Israeli#The Supreme Court#Scotus#Technological Ignorance#Ever Changing Technology#Fundamental Human Rights#Scientific Advances#American Jurisprudence#Artificial Wombs#Human Form#Misapplications#Back Fetal Viability#Undeveloped Lungs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Pregnancy
News Break
Science
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
Related
Congress & CourtsDartmouth

Arrington: The Wrong Solution to the Right Problem

Sen. Tom Cotton’s “Ivory Tower Tax Act,” which would fund workforce training by taxing college endowments, is the wrong approach to solving the underlying problem of economic inequality. On May 11, Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., introduced a new bill: the Ivory Tower Tax Act. The proposed legislation would tax the...
EnvironmentOutside Online

The People Trying to Use Technology to Save Nature

At the end of March, the Fort McDermitt Paiute Shoshone tribal council voted to cancel a preliminary agreement with the resource company Lithium Nevada to explore installing an open-pit mine near the reservation. Thacker Pass, near the Oregon border, is home to the largest deposit of lithium in the United States. Supporters of the mine say it could produce up to 66,000 tons per year of lithium carbonate, a component in rechargeable batteries, which car and truck manufacturers can use to build millions of solar-powered and electric cars over the next five decades, buttressing an essential component of President Biden’s plan to reverse the progress of climate change. And yet it poses plenty of its own risks: according to the EPA, waste tailings from the mine could leave traces of uranium, mercury, and arsenic in the local watershed, where they’d linger for the next three centuries. Regardless of whether a private, for-profit entity like Nevada Lithium is acting with the best of intentions, any attempt to dig lithium out of the ground is likely to make a mess.
Technologygeospatialworld.net

What technologies can secure GPS?

The world increasingly relies on Positioning, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) services, an integral part of everything from consumer use like smartphones to advanced systems like driverless vehicles, not to mention Homeland Security and Defence. However, there has also been a noticeable increase in cases of Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) signal interference, which put PNT services and its users at risk. In particular, instances of Global Positioning System (GPS) spoofing and jamming have been on the rise.
Politicspsychologytoday.com

Wrong is the New Right

“Maybe the position to aspire to should be a little more wrong, rather than a little more right. It’s a much shorter distance.” — Neil Postman. “You’re wrong, and you couldn’t be more wrong if your name was Mr. Wrong and you were the mayor of Wrongville.”. Them’s fighting words....
Technologycontractormag.com

2021 Virtual Emerging Water Technology Symposium Starts Tuesday

The Drama Over the U.S. Water Efficiency Standards, 10:20-11 a.m., Mary Ann Dickinson, past president and CEO of AWE. Environmental Monitoring for Assessing Risk from Legionella and Waterborne Pathogens in Building Water Systems: What’s New?, 11-11:30 a.m., Janet Stout, president and director of Special Pathogens Laboratory. Moving Toward Predicting Building...
Electionsrasmussenreports.com

Right Direction or Wrong Track

Forty-two percent (42%) of Likely U.S. Voters think the country is heading in the right direction, according to a new Rasmussen Reports national telephone and online survey for the week ending May 6, 2021. This week’s finding is up three point from a week ago. (Want a free daily e-mail...
Public HealthWashington Post

The CDC’s critics are wrong. The agency was right to relax indoor masking.

Joseph G. Allen is an associate professor and director of the Healthy Buildings program at Harvard University’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health. He co-wrote “Healthy Buildings: How Indoor Spaces Drive Performance and Productivity.”. Before the coronavirus vaccines arrived, we had few options to help slow the spread of this...
Congress & CourtsThe Day

Supreme Court case should scare believers in reproductive freedom

After countless dire predictions that Roe v. Wade was in grave danger, that prospect became a reality when the Supreme Court granted review Monday of a Mississippi law that prohibits abortion after the 15th week of pregnancy. For months, the court took no action on Dobbs v. Jackson’s Women’s Health Organization, raising hopes that perhaps its conservative majority was not ready to take up the issue of abortion. But the granting of review of the Mississippi statute, which will be heard in the fall, should frighten all who believe that women should have the right to reproductive autonomy.
Religionteamjesusmag.com

The Ten Commandments: Which One Sets the Tone for Right and Wrong?

It might seem like an odd question, but it’s not! Jews and Christians give different answers. The reason is that what we know as the ten commandments is in the original Hebrew, “The Ten Statements.” And, since the Hebrew is the original, we begin with the first statement on which all religions agree upon:
ScienceHealthcare IT News

How AI can truly advance healthcare and research, and where it's gone wrong

Artificial intelligence and machine learning can be used to advance healthcare and accelerate life sciences research. And there are many companies on the market today with AI offerings to do just that. Derek Baird is president of North America at Sensyne Health, which offers AI-based remote patient monitoring for healthcare...
Family Relationshipsmilwaukeesun.com

Leveraging new technologies can help protect families

New Delhi [India], May 14 (NewsVoir): Families across the world have been under tremendous pressure in the face of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis. Deep seated gender inequalities and discrimination have ensured that the dice is rolled against women and girls. As quarantine measures force people to remain at home, close...
Public HealthTelegraph

Why waiving intellectual property rights for Covid vaccines is wrong

The US unexpectedly announced last week that it would join India, South Africa and others in supporting a proposal at the World Trade Organisation to temporarily suspend intellectual property (IP) rights for Covid vaccines. In theory, this would free up other companies to make copies of proprietary vaccines owned by...
Lawreviewjournal.com

EDITORIAL: Bolstering justice by acknowledging, righting wrongs

Thirty years ago, two attorneys who served on O.J. Simpson’s “dream” legal team paired up to form the Innocence Project at Yeshiva University’s Cardoza School of Law in New York City. The purpose was to use advancing technology — DNA and the like — to exonerate people who had been falsely convicted of serious crimes.
Marketslakesbusinessnews.com

Cloud Video Conferencing Market Emerging Trends and Technology 2021 to 2025

Global Cloud Video Conferencing Market Size, Status and Forecast 2021-2025. The Global “Cloud Video Conferencing Market” research report offers concise and complete information about emerging market segments in Cloud Video Conferencing industry and market driving factors which will boost the decision-making process. Moreover, market statistics information from 2021-2025, top market players in Cloud Video Conferencing market, their company profile, market share, segmentation, and geographical overview of the industry will help the readers in planning their business strategies.