Premier League

Why Manchester City Will Win the Champions League

By Editorials
mancitysquare.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the third installment of Man City Square’s buildup to the UEFA Champions League, this piece will argue why Manchester City will defeat Chelsea in this season’s Champions League Final. (The first part of this series, which discussed Man City’s game against Chelsea in the English Premier League, can be found here. The second part of this series, which argued why Chelsea would win the Champions League, can be found here.)

mancitysquare.com
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Bernardo Silva
Person
Aymeric Laporte
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Zack Steffen
Person
Sergio Agüero
Person
Phil Foden
Person
Benjamin Mendy
Person
Gabriel Jesus
Person
Riyad Mahrez
Person
Ferran Torres
#Liverpool#Manchester United#Manchester City#Uefa Champions League#Arsenal#English Premier League#The Uefa Champions League#The Sky Blues#Epl#The Champions League#City#Efl#Borussia Dortmund#Paris Saint Germain#Matches#Knockout Competitions#Games#Victories#Club Captain Fernandinho#Score Goals
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Manchester United vs Leicester LIVE: Premier League result and reaction tonight as Man City win title

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are juggling a hectic fixture schedule, with their postponed match against Liverpool rescheduled for this Thursday, allowing the squad just 48 hours to recover. That has forced Solskjaer to rotate his team, with teenager Anthony Elanga handed his Premier League debut among 10 changes from the weekend win over Aston Villa. However, he will be all too aware that defeat tonight would mean bitter rivals Manchester City are officially crowned as champions. With United’s attention on the Europa League final, there is far more for Leicester to gain or lose tonight. The Foxes are enduring another poor end to an impressive season, thrashed 4-2 last time out by Newcastle, and from a position of power they are now nervously clinging on for a top-four finish. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently five points clear of West Ham, while Liverpool are one point further back but boast a game in hand. Leicester have by far the trickiest run-in, with games against Chelsea and Tottenham following the FA Cup final. Follow all the action live below:
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Ex-Man City No2 Torrent: Great luck in my life is Pep's trust

Former Manchester City assistant coach Domenec Torrent has paid tribute to Pep Guardiola. Torrent worked with Guardiola at City and Bayern Munich. He told AS: "I have been a vocational footballer, a vocational coach and then I have had the fortune to come across the best in history, Pep Guardiola. But my case also serves to vindicate humble people who come out of a small town, but who have enormous passion.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City boss Guardiola delighted with hat-trick ace Torres after edging Newcastle thriller

Ferran Torres scored a hat-trick for City and his superb backheeled finish was the highlight of a remarkable game that swung back and forth. Pep Guardiola, who surprisingly selected Scott Carson in goal - almost a decade on from his last English top-flight game - saw his City side dominate early on but fall behind to Emil Krafth's powerful header from Jonjo Shelvey's corner.
Premier League90min.com

Pep Guardiola hints Man City may not buy a striker due to Ferran Torres' emergence

Replacing a man who was once one of the best strikers in the world was never going to be easy, and it seems Pep Guardiola may just not bother at all. Manchester City are preparing to wave goodbye to Sergio Aguero this summer - the club's all-time record goalscorer with 258 strikes - yet Guardiola has hinted he may not externally replace the outgoing Argentinian after watching Ferran Torres notch a hat-trick in their 4-3 win over Newcastle.
Premier Leaguechatsports.com

Newcastle 3-4 Manchester City: Ferran Torres fires hat-trick as Pep Guardiola's Champions edge SEVEN-GOAL thriller in valiant Magpies effort during enthralling encounter at St James' Park

The newly-crowned Premier League Champions will be in action for the first time since their title was confirmed when Manchester City travel to face Newcastle. After an exceptional season which has seen them spend much of the season comfortably at the top, Pep Guardiola's third title as City manager was finally confirmed on Tuesday when Manchester United were beaten.
Premier LeagueTribal Football

Man City ace Mahrez: Can I win the Ballon d'Or?

Manchester City ace Riyad Mahrez admits the Ballon d'Or is now beyond him. Despite the Algeria international enjoying career best form this season, the 30 year-old concedes the game's top prize is out of reach. He told RMC: "I wouldn't go that far. "Now I am focused on the Champions...
Diamond Bar, CATire Business

Nexen Tire congratulates partner Man City on Premier League title

DIAMOND BAR, Calif. — Nexen Tire Corp. armed itself with the right team during this year's Premier League season. The tire maker's long-term partner, Manchester City Football Club, recently won the Premier League title for the fifth time in the past decade. Nexen has been a partner of Man City...
Premier LeagueWorld Soccer Talk

Guardiola warns Aguero over Champions League final berth

London (AFP) – Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has warned Sergio Aguero there will be no room for sentiment when he picks his team for the Champions League final against Chelsea later this month. Aguero has announced he will leave City at the end of the season after 10 successful...