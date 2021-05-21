Why Manchester City Will Win the Champions League

Follow all the action as Manchester United host Leicester City in the Premier League this evening. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side are juggling a hectic fixture schedule, with their postponed match against Liverpool rescheduled for this Thursday, allowing the squad just 48 hours to recover. That has forced Solskjaer to rotate his team, with teenager Anthony Elanga handed his Premier League debut among 10 changes from the weekend win over Aston Villa. However, he will be all too aware that defeat tonight would mean bitter rivals Manchester City are officially crowned as champions. With United’s attention on the Europa League final, there is far more for Leicester to gain or lose tonight. The Foxes are enduring another poor end to an impressive season, thrashed 4-2 last time out by Newcastle, and from a position of power they are now nervously clinging on for a top-four finish. Brendan Rodgers’ side are currently five points clear of West Ham, while Liverpool are one point further back but boast a game in hand. Leicester have by far the trickiest run-in, with games against Chelsea and Tottenham following the FA Cup final. Follow all the action live below: