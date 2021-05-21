10 things you need to know today: May 21, 2021

Israel and Hamas agreed to a ceasefire that started early Friday after 11 days of fighting that has killed more than 200 Palestinians and at least a dozen Israelis. Israel halted airstrikes against Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip, and Hamas militants stopped firing rockets into Israel. Hamas, which controls the Palestinian territory, "will abide by this agreement" as long as Israel respects it, said Taher al-Nounou, a media adviser to the head of the Hamas political bureau. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's office said "reality on the ground" will determine what happens next. The two sides continued to launch projectiles as the ceasefire was announced. Thousands of Palestinians rallied early Friday to celebrate the ceasefire, which was brokered by Egypt after the United States pressed Israel to wrap up its airstrikes. [The Washington Post, The Associated Press]