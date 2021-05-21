Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Raised to $170 at Stifel as Management Sees the Growth as Secular not Cyclical

As the global economy gradually returns to the ‘old normal’, there are rising concerns that the demand for tech products will decline. Consequently, investors have been taking profits in tech stocks and rotating into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. This has caused the share prices of Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), SAP SE (DE:SAPG) (SAP), and Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) (ERIC) to decline since their last earnings reports. However, given that these companies are innovating quickly, we think they should recover with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends. Let’s discuss this.Companies in the tech space have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and their stocks have been red hot over the past year. But as government rescue packages and the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy fuel a robust economic rebound, concerns over rising inflation and Treasury yields are motivating investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy non-tech stocks that have turnaround potential.