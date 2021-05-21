newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stocks

Applied Materials (AMAT) PT Raised to $170 at Stifel as Management Sees the Growth as Secular not Cyclical

StreetInsider.com
 1 day ago

Stifel analyst Patrick Ho raised the price target on Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT) to $170.00 (from $160.00) after reporting another ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.

www.streetinsider.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Amat#Nasdaq Inc#Amat#Stifel As Management#Applied Materials Lrb#Streetinsider Com Premium
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Stocks
News Break
Economy
News Break
Nasdaq
News Break
Markets
Related
MarketsPosted by
Benzinga

Why Applied Materials Analysts Are Largely Bullish After Q2 Earnings

Chip equipment maker Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAT) reported forecast-beating results for the fiscal year second quarter. The Applied Materials Analysts: Morgan Stanley analyst Joseph Moore maintained an Equal-weight rating on Applied Materials shares and increased the price target from $137 to $139. Credit Suisse analyst John Pitzer reiterated an...
StocksStreetInsider.com

Target (TGT) PT Raised to $245 at BMO Capital

BMO Capital analyst Kelly Bania raised the price target on Target (NYSE: TGT) to $245.00 while maintaining an Outperform rating.The ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreet.Com

Jim Cramer Is Watching Applied Materials, Nvidia, Adobe Friday

Stocks were on the rise in intraday trading on Friday as signs of recovery for the U.S. economy buoyed optimism and strong earnings overshadowed lingering fears of higher inflation. And this comes after stocks finished higher Thursday, snapping a three-day string of losses, after data showed the number of Americans...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Analysts Set CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Target Price at $155.29

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $155.29.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $8.25 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. According to Zacks, “Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. designs, develops and manufactures advanced optical...
StocksStreetInsider.com

KnowBe4 Inc. (KNBE) PT Raised to $24 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Alex Henderson raised the price target on KnowBe4 Inc. (NASDAQ: KNBE) to $24.00 (from $22.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Endava PLC (ADR) (DAVA) PT Raised to $120 at Needham & Company

Needham & Company analyst Mayank Tandon raised the price target on Endava PLC (ADR) (NYSE: DAVA) to $120.00 (from $100.00) ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Seagate Technology (STX) PT Raised to $88 at Mizuho Securities

Mizuho Securities analyst Vijay Rakesh raised the price target on Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) to $88.00 (from $83.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Financial ReportsInvestor's Business Daily

Earnings Season Preview: Applied Materials Near Buy Zone With EPS Due

If you're trying to build your earnings season watch list by looking for stocks setting up in a base ahead of earnings, here's one that fits the bill: Applied Materials (AMAT). It's expected to release its latest numbers around May 20 and is trading about 16% shy of a 146.10 entry. The chart pattern is a second-stage consolidation.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Equillium (EQ) PT Lowered to $12 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Derek Archila lowered the price target on Equillium (NASDAQ: EQ) to $12.00 (from $13.00) while maintaining a Buy ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Azek Co. (AZEK) PT Raised to $55 at Stifel Following Earnings

Stifel analyst John Baugh raised the price target on Azek Co. (NYSE: AZEK) to $55.00 (from $50.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Yeti Holdings Inc. (YETI) PT Raised to $88 at Stifel on Strong Earnings

Stifel analyst Jim Duffy raised the price target on Yeti Holdings Inc. (NYSE: YETI) to $88.00 (from $74.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Precision BioSciences Inc. (DTIL) PT Raised to $23 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Benjamin J. Burnett raised the price target on Precision BioSciences Inc. (NASDAQ: DTIL) to $23.00 (from $22.00) while ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Roblox Corp. (RBLX) PT Raised to $90 at Stifel

Stifel analyst Drew Crum raised the price target on Roblox Corp. (NYSE: RBLX) to $90.00 (from $85.00) while maintaining a ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
StocksStreetInsider.com

BioXcel Therapeutics (BTAI) PT Raised to $128 at Truist Securities

Truist Securities analyst Robyn Karnauskas raised the price target on BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ: BTAI) to $128.00 (from $127.00) while maintaining ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this article and more like it please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

qPULA Trading Management LP Acquires Shares of 1,352 CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

QPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000. A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds...
Stocksinvesting.com

4 Tech Stocks to Buy on Sale After Recently Reporting Earnings

As the global economy gradually returns to the ‘old normal’, there are rising concerns that the demand for tech products will decline. Consequently, investors have been taking profits in tech stocks and rotating into cyclical stocks to capitalize on the economic recovery. This has caused the share prices of Oracle (ORCL), Intel (INTC), SAP SE (DE:SAPG) (SAP), and Ericsson (BS:ERICAs) (ERIC) to decline since their last earnings reports. However, given that these companies are innovating quickly, we think they should recover with the continuation of some pandemic-driven trends. Let’s discuss this.Companies in the tech space have been among the biggest beneficiaries of the COVID-19 pandemic and their stocks have been red hot over the past year. But as government rescue packages and the central bank’s accommodative monetary policy fuel a robust economic rebound, concerns over rising inflation and Treasury yields are motivating investors to sell overvalued tech stocks and buy non-tech stocks that have turnaround potential.