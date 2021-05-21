Woman of Wilson: Amanda Smith

Amanda Smith has faced the unexpected – to say the least. The Stoner Creek Elementary School principal of three years has navigated the ebbs and flows of both a pandemic and natural disaster with strength – and lots of communication. Her school was left unusable by tornado damage in March 2020. Stoner Creek Elementary has operated out of Mt. Juliet Middle School this past school year; however, plans are in place to move back to its campus in a temporary location in August.