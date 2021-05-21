newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wilson County, TN

Woman of Wilson: Amanda Smith

By SABRINA KNOWLES Sabrinalgarrett@gmail.com
wilsonpost.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAmanda Smith has faced the unexpected – to say the least. The Stoner Creek Elementary School principal of three years has navigated the ebbs and flows of both a pandemic and natural disaster with strength – and lots of communication. Her school was left unusable by tornado damage in March 2020. Stoner Creek Elementary has operated out of Mt. Juliet Middle School this past school year; however, plans are in place to move back to its campus in a temporary location in August.

www.wilsonpost.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cookeville, TN
County
Wilson County, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wilson Elementary#Cumberland University#Mt Juliet Middle School#West Wilson Middle School#Wwms#Anniston#Mrs Pecora#School Year#West Wing#Sports Village#Rock Pets#Portables
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Wilson
Person
August Wilson
Related
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

BASEBALL: All District 9-AAA honorees

Some 17 Wilson County baseball players and a coach have been singled out for District 9-AAA postseason recognition. The all-district team was released prior to the start of the district tournament with the all-tournament team slated to be released later this week. Lebanon High School coach Will Wakefield was named...
Wilson County, TNwilsonpost.com

Woman of Wilson: Diane Bennett

Two-time Wilson County Teacher of the Year Diane Bennett now serves as Teacher Development and Curriculum Specialist at Smith County Schools. In that role, the former Mt. Juliet High School educator is responsible for collecting data on teacher practices, encouraging professional growth, helping teachers create material that aligns with the curriculum and assisting in the development of School Improvement Plans and processes for educational effectiveness.
Watertown, TNwilsonpost.com

Updated Wilson Co. prep softball

WATERTOWN - A five-run first inning helped carry Watertown to a 7-5 home win over Livingston Academy Tuesday in a "loser-out" game of the District 8-AA softball tournament. The Lady Tigers (17-11) overcame five errors with 13 hits -- including homers from Jaina Drennon and Alie Tunks. Drennon threw 108...
Wilson County, TNLebanon Democrat

Senior Rides Wilson earns county honor

The Greater Nashville Regional Council (GNRC) announced the recipients of its 2020 Local Government Awards, which honors excellence in public service across Middle Tennessee. Wilson County was recognized with an award for Excellence in Community Engagement and Outreach for the creation of Senior Rides Wilson. The council, which is composed...
Wilson County, TNPosted by
The Lebanon Reporter

Big Payback means thousands to local charities

Wilson County charities hauled in more than $230,000 in this year’s Big Payback, the regionwide fundraiser that seen millions raised each year for area nonprofits. “It’s phenomenal,” said Rondy Smith, founder and executive director of Rest Stop Ministries. “Our supporters are competitive and have just been all-in.”. Rest Stop Ministries,...
Nashville, TNwilsonpost.com

The Big Payback raises $4.2M in 24 hours

Amid 14 months that have included worldwide pandemic and economic hardship, disastrous tornadoes and floods, and a downtown Nashville bombing on Christmas morning, generosity continues to help define the city and region. The Big Payback’s eighth annual 24-hour online giving event ended last Thursday night by raising more than $4.2...