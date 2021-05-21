Chevy Malibu Driver Doesn’t Want To Pay For Parking, Hits Someone: Video

Ask any car guy or girl: there's no greater feeling than taking delivery of a brand new car, especially if that car is a Jaguar F-Type. In a video doing the rounds on social media, we get to experience the glee, and eventual dread of a car delivery gone horribly, horribly wrong. The video is poetic in its simplicity and comedic gold for anyone who loves seeing expensive metal getting crushed. Sensitive viewer beware: there are two innocent victims involved in the video, and we genuinely feel for the owners of the Chevrolet Silverado and Nissan GT-R involved in this massacre.