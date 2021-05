In an interview on Rob Lowe's Literally! podcast, Winfrey recalled asking Sally Field about her ex Burt Reynolds early on in her career. "My big mistake: I asked her, 'Does Burt sleep with his toupee on?'" Winfrey said. "I even say now, I cringe to even think that I asked that question. But I asked it because the producers are like, 'You have to ask, you have to ask, you have to ask. That's what everybody wants to know.' And so I asked it, and she went cold on me. She shut down, and I could not get in again."