Miriam Margolyes was propositioned by Warren Beatty

Pierce Brosnan celebrated his 68th birthday with his closest family and friends, as well as Danny DeVito's “handsome cranium.”. On Wednesday, the actor posted a photo of himself blowing out the candles on his birthday cake to his Instagram account, writing in the caption, “A happy birthday it was, thank you dear friends and family, near and afar.” He added, “And yes, thats the back of Mr Danny Divito’s [sic] handsome cranium,” as the backside of the It's Always Sunny star's head is the only thing visible in the foreground of the shot. While it might surprise fans to discover that DeVito and the former James Bond are pals, the two actors both starred in Tim Burton's 1996 sci-fi black comedy Mars Attacks! and have apparently remained in touch ever since.