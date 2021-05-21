Latest New Mexico news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. MDT

newsbreak-logo
WINDOW ROCK, Ariz. (AP) — The Navajo Nation on Thursday reported four new confirmed COVID-19 cases, but no additional deaths. Tribal health officials say the latest figures pushed the total number of cases since the pandemic began more than a year ago to 30,751 on the vast reservation that covers parts of Arizona, New Mexico and Utah. The known death toll remained at 1,297. Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez says more than half of the reservation's adult population has been vaccinated.

