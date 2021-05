Two main things that put me off: dimensions, mainly weight and missing notifications. The first one is purely personal since I've small hands but the second grippe is something I don't understand how can Asus ship a phone in this state. No Gmail notifications even after tinkering around the settings to exclude the app from the "optimization" engine. I read in some review that this behaviour extends also to the alarm clock so imagine the consequences in the morning...Simply don't have the time to wait for this to be solved via an update since it would be my main phone.