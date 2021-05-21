newsbreak-logo
San Francisco General Hospital has 0 COVID-19 patients for 1st time since March 2020

By Peter Weber
TheWeek
TheWeek
 1 day ago
In a sign of both the shrinking coronavirus pandemic in the U.S. and remarkable efficacy of the vaccines, San Francisco General Hospital had zero COVID-19 patients on Thursday, for the first time since March 2020. "This is a huge milestone in the pandemic to show the power of the effectiveness...

TheWeek

TheWeek

ABOUT

All you need to know about everything that matters. The Week provides essential commentary and analysis alongside the most necessary news items of the day.

 https://theweek.com/
