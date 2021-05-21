newsbreak-logo
City, BPU Ask Residents to Fill Out Survey on Municipal Broadband

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe City of Jamestown and Board of Public Utilities are encouraging people to fill out a survey about a municipal-owned fiber broadband network. Mayor Eddie Sundquist says the city is working with a firm to conduct the survey to determine the market needs and if people want broadband. He said the city is also working with EntryPoint Networks on a feasibility study for municipal broadband, “One of our main goals is to address digital divides that have occurred in the city. Given the pandemic, we’ve noticed that many of our kids have not been able to even access the internet because we’ve had large commercial providers that if you had any back due payment at all, were refusing to turn on even the free service for kids, so we’re trying to address those issues going forward.”

