Did you think we were being harsh when we added the ™ to the Detroit Tigers’ title as “The Worst Team in Baseball™" in 2021?. All they did this week was lose five out of six while hitting .138 with 10 runs scored — five of them in one game — 12 walks and 74 strikeouts. They were held to seven extra-base hits in six games, or as many as Kris Bryant had for the Chicago Cubs this week. (He also drove in as many runs as the Tigers did, in case you’ve started your “2021 free agent wish list” already.)