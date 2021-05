In a report entitled “investment rationale for cryptocurrencies”, Wells Fargo mentioned that their decision was based on the stability and viability of crypto as an asset. Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE: WFC) is exploring possibilities to offer actively managed crypto strategies to wealthy investors. In a report entitled “investment rationale for cryptocurrencies”, Wells Fargo mentioned that their decision was informed by the stability and viability of crypto as an asset. Also, the risk involved guides the plan to start with only qualified investors.