The Arc of Jackson County invites you to a special luminary remembrance service on Saturday, May 1 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Several hundred candles will be placed throughout the gardens at all entrances, features and drives, completely illuminating the entire garden. These candles will be lit as dusk falls and the devotional service will begin at 7 p.m. Devotion and music for the service will be provided by Randy Sharpe of Calvary Baptist Church. Everyone is invited to attend and witness this beautiful transformation of the Memorial Gardens into a warmly glowing tribute to those who cannot be with us.