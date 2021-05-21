newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

'Why should it be different?': Former Israeli justice minister skeptical about Israel-Hamas cease-fire

By Abigail Ng, @abigailngwy
CNBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWorld leaders welcomed the cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, but Israeli former Justice Minister Yossi Beilin has expressed skepticism. Israel's security Cabinet approved a tentative cease-fire brokered by Egypt following this month's violence. The death toll from Israeli airstrikes in Gaza rose to more than 240 after 11 days of...

www.cnbc.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Israeli Government#Palestinians#Israelis#Palestinian Violence#Gaza#Justice#Cnbc#White House#The Palestinian Authority#Cabinet#Israel Hamas Cease Fire#Israeli Airstrikes#Hamas Rockets#Jerusalem#U S Intervention#Democracy#Skepticism#World Leaders#Prosperity#Equal Measures
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
Palestine
News Break
Middle East
Country
Egypt
Related
Middle EastLas Vegas Herald

Israel, Hamas Both Claim Victory in Cease-Fire

Israel and Hamas both claimed victory Friday as a shaky cease-fire held after 11 days of fighting. Thousands of residents took to the streets of Gaza when the cease-fire took effect at 2 a.m. Young men waved Palestinian and Hamas flags, passed out sweets, honked horns and set off fireworks. Spontaneous celebrations also broke out in east Jerusalem and across the occupied West Bank.
Jefferson City, MOJefferson City News Tribune Online

Your Opinion: Israel and Hamas

Israel has been subject to relentless rocket attacks from Hamas in Gaza. Imagine how it would be if terrorists in Columbia, Missouri, started shooting explosive rockets indiscriminately into Jefferson City. Israel took possession of Gaza in the 1967 Six-Day War, defending itself from military attacks from Jordan, Syria and Egypt....
Middle Eastwfxb.com

Israel and Palestinian Have Agreed to Ceasefire in the Middle East

Israel and Palestinian militant group ‘Hamas’ have agreed to a ceasefire in the Middle East. For over 11 days Israel Defense Forces have carried out an aerial bombardment on Gaza while the Palestinian Militant Group ‘Hamas’ has fired thousands of rockets into Israel. In a statement yesterday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said “the security cabinet convened this evening and accepted unanimously the recommendation of all security elements — the Chief of Staff, the head of the Shin Bet, the head of the Mossad, and the head of the National Security Council — to accept the Egyptian initiative for a mutual unconditional ceasefire.” Since the conflict began, Hamas has fired more than 4,000 rockets into Israel. In remarks made yesterday, President Biden credited his administrations ‘quiet and relentless diplomacy’ along with efforts by Egypt for the truce. He said “we’ve held intensive high-level discussions, hour-by-hour, literally, with Egypt, the Palestinian Authority and other middle eastern countries with an aim of avoiding the sort of prolonged conflict we’ve seen in previous years.”
MilitaryPosted by
NBC News

The Israel-Hamas cease-fire won't end this major misconception about the use of force

Truth is the first casualty of war, or so the saying goes. While the fighting on the ground between Israel and Hamas might be letting up after an early morning cease-fire went into effect Friday, there’s no doubt that the battle of words, symbols and blame rages on. And perhaps no single word is more misunderstood and misused, more severed from its essential truth, than “disproportionate.”
AdvocacyHuffingtonPost

Palestinians Rally As Gaza Truce Faces Early Test

GAZA CITY, Gaza Strip (AP) — Palestinians rallied by the thousands early Friday after a cease-fire took effect in the latest Gaza war, with many viewing it as costly but clear victory for the Islamic militant group Hamas over a far more powerful Israel. The 11-day war left more than...
POTUSNew York Post

Biden hails ceasefire, vows to rebuild Gaza and restock Israel’s Iron Dome

President Biden on Thursday endorsed an Egypt-brokered ceasefire between Israel and Hamas — while vowing the US would help rebuild Gaza and restock Israel’s missile defense system. Biden condemned the militant group Hamas and said he spoke six times during the two-week conflict with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu —...
U.S. PoliticsDetroit Free Press

Cease-fire in Gaza: What we know about the Israel, Hamas agreement

WASHINGTON — Thousands of Palestinians rallied with joy on Friday to celebrate the cease-fire reached between Israel and Hamas, halting an 11-day military conflict. The cease-fire brokered by Egypt followed growing pressure from President Joe Biden's administration and others foreign leaders to de-escalate the conflict – which wrought far more devastation in Gaza than Israel and killed significantly more Palestinians. Hamas fired rockets indiscriminately into civilian areas in Israel while Israel pounded Gaza with airstrikes.
Middle Eastnowthisnews.com

Israel Agrees To Cease-Fire With Hamas After Nearly Two Weeks of Violence

Officials from Israel confirmed a cease-fire agreement after pressure from the international community to halt its military attacks. Hamas confirmed the truce and said that the cease-fire is set to begin early Friday, Reuters reported. Israel has not publicly confirmed when the cease-fire would go into effect. Israel announced a...
Middle EastWrcbtv.com

Israel, Hamas reach cease-fire to halt Gaza conflict

Israel’s government agreed to what it said was a bilateral cease-fire with Hamas on Thursday, to halt the conflict after nearly two weeks of fighting that left hundreds dead and parts of the impoverished Gaza Strip reduced to rubble. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Security Cabinet, agreed "to accept the Egyptian...
Middle EastNew York Post

Netanyahu vows ‘whole new level of force’ if Hamas breaks cease-fire

Israel will unleash “a whole new level of force” if Hamas terrorists break their cease-fire agreement with new rocket attacks from the Gaza Strip, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned Friday. Netanyahu said the recent round of fighting “changed the equation not only as regards to the operation but also...
Middle Easteverettpost.com

Israeli cabinet approves cease-fire with Hamas amid 2nd week of violence

(LONDON and JERUSALEM) — Israel’s security cabinet has approved a cease-fire with Hamas, the prime minister’s office announced Thursday. The office of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement Thursday evening stating that the Political Security Cabinet accepted a recommendation for a “bilateral cease-fire without any conditions.”. “The chief...
Middle Eastsdjewishworld.com

Israel and Hamas agree Gaza truce, to be monitored by Egypt

By Nidal al-Mughrabi and Dan Williams GAZA/JERUSALEM (Reuters) -Israel and Hamas will cease fire across the Gaza Strip border as of 2 a.m. on Friday (2300 GMT on Thursday), the Palestinian Islamist faction and Egyptian state TV said, bringing a potentially tenuous halt to the fiercest fighting in decades. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office said his security cabinet had voted unanimously in favour of a “mutual and unconditional” Gaza truce proposed by Egypt, but added that the hour of implementation had yet to be agreed. Within minutes of the announcements, in the countdown to t…