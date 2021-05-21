newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Food & Drinks

Tortelloni is on the menu at Noodles & Company with these three new dishes

By Kimberley Spinney
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNoodles & Company is giving us three new stuffed pasta dishes with the help of one of our favorite pasts – Tortelloni! And we are ready for dinner. In the first time in their history, Noodles & Company is diving into the world of stuffed pastas. And what better way to do this than with the arrival of not one, not two, but three new Tortelloni dishes? As a fan of their gnocchi, I was thrilled by the news that they were introducing some stuffed pasta dishes.

guiltyeats.com
FanSided

FanSided

92K+
Followers
265K+
Post
42M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cream Cheese#The Dish#Pasta Sauce#Food Drink#Fresh Mushrooms#Dinner Time#Delicious Pasta Dishes#3 Cheese Tortelloni Pesto#3 Cheese Tortelloni Rosa#Stuffed Pastas#Zucchini#Spinach#Parmesan#Onions#Roma Tomatoes#Free Delivery#Things#Decadence#Diving#Innovation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Food & DrinksAllrecipes.com

8 Best Pasta Salads of All Time

Whether you need a side dish for a picnic or a potluck, or you're making a big batch to keep on hand for easy lunches or light dinners, these pasta salads have the ultimate flavor combinations and get better the longer they sit (just not too long). You can easily swap ingredients to fit what's local and in-season. We've even used zucchini noodles for a low-carb, gluten-free option.
RestaurantsThrillist

Arby’s Adds a Dr Pepper Float to Its Frozen Treat Menu

Some beverages, like lemonade and hard seltzer, seem to usher in spring and summer, and ice cream floats are right up there, too. Root beer floats get the most attention, but you can really give almost anything the float treatment. Arby’s latest float brings Dr Pepper to the mix, according to Chew Boom.
Recipesutahstories.com

Butter Lettuce Salad with Shrimp

When temperatures warm up in spring and summer, I often like to enjoy a hearty salad as a main dinner course. This butter lettuce salad with shrimp makes for a great one-plate dinner or lunch. 1 small head of Boston or Bibb lettuce, leaves torn into bite-size pieces. 1/2 cup...
Public Healththeintell.com

Wegmans has no plans to bring back its hot and cold food bars

A lot has changed at grocery stores since May 2020, when we were just a couple months into the coronavirus pandemic. People are not lining up outside before dawn to shop. And they're not panic-buying, so you can actually find brand-name disinfecting wipes on shelves, and there’s plenty of toilet paper.
RestaurantsPosted by
FanSided

Popeyes menu 2021 update: New Sandwiches N’ More Pack

At Guilty Eats, there are two things we love and hold dear, Popeyes and chicken! So you can bet we learned about this we were super excited. Chewboom reports that Popeyes has updated (and may we even say upgraded) its menu with a new Sandwiches N’ More Pack. Below, we share all the details you need to know, including how long these are on the menu for, how much these will cost, and where you can find them.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

This Unexpected Restaurant Chain Used To Own Qdoba

Who doesn't love a good story with a twist? It's become fairly common nowadays for restaurants, especially fast food and fast casual chains, to have some unexpected ownership. For example, Olive Garden, your favorite quick Italian eatery, is owned by Darden, the same company that owns Seasons 52, a restaurant chain that prides itself on healthy, seasonal eats, and The Capital Grille, a restaurant self-described as "fine dining." And as Business Insider notes, McDonald's owned Chipotle for a period of time, though they've since sold it — it was a "distraction," according to their CEO.
Brooklyn, NYrachaelrayshow.com

Slow-Cooker Street Corn | Sunny Anderson

This slow cooker corn on the cob from Sunny Anderson is seasoned with Cotija cheese, mayo, lime + cayenne pepper for a street corn-style finish inspired by her Brooklyn neighborhood of Sunset Park. For a recipe you can make using frozen or fresh corn, check out one of our most...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

This Is The Best Rib Roast Method, According To Alex Guarnaschelli

Few entrées say "special occasion" like prime rib. Grand, dramatic, and incredibly tender, with an exterior "crackling with salt and fat," (via Serious Eats), once sliced, the slices reveal a rosy, juicy center "eye" surrounded by a marbled muscle and a layer of rich, flavor-infusing fat. For meat lovers, it's a thing of unparalleled beauty and flavor.
New York City, NYPosted by
EatThis

BurgerFi Has a New '90s-Themed Treat On the Menu

Better-burger chain BurgerFi is known for serving up juicy burgers, but their latest menu addition is something you'll want to dig into for dessert. The chain just announced it is releasing a limited-time milkshake in partnership with General Mills, which will include the beloved '90s snack Dunkaroos. The new treat...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Reason Chipotle Was Once Sued Over Its Menu

Chipotle Mexican Grill is known for their mouthwatering burrito bowls that are filled with quality ingredients like steak, lettuce, black beans and cheese. The chain's goal when they originally opened was to use meat and vegetables that were locally sourced and use sustainable practices, according to LA Weekly. This idea apparently paid off because the Founder and CEO of Chipotle, Steve Ells, says the Mexican inspired restaurant feeds a staggering 750,000 a day. However, with rapid growth, there are bound to be a few speed bumps along the way.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Position On The Controversial Is-A-Hot-Dog-A-Sandwich Debate

Hot dogs are an American staple. They are convenient, customizable, substantial, and satisfying. They are the go-to grub of quick and easy desk lunches, baseball games, tailgates, backyard barbecues, and bustling city sidewalks. Like many different types of fare (pizza and barbecue sauce, for instance), cities across the country like to boast about their unique styles of hot dog with mouthwatering combinations of condiments and local toppings.
RetailPeople

IKEA Adds New Pulled Pork Sandwich 'with a Swedish Twist' to Its Menu

Move over, meatballs! IKEA is adding a new menu item. On Wednesday, the furniture chain announced that the Lingonberry Pulled Pork Sandwich is now available in all of their restaurants across the U.S. Served on a brioche bun, the sandwich is packed with pulled pork and topped with lingonberry and vinegar-based BBQ sauce, and is meant to combine a "classic American favorite with a Swedish twist," according to a release.
Food & Drinkshalfbakedharvest.com

Crispy Italian Chicken and Bacon Salad with Tahini Pesto Dressing and Sourdough Croutons.

This Crispy Italian Chicken and Bacon Salad with Tahini Pesto Dressing and Sourdough Croutons is certainly not your ordinary salad. Crispy parmesan-crusted and Italian seasoned chicken tossed together with a creamy lemony basil tahini dressing, fresh romaine lettuce, cherry tomatoes, crispy bacon, and mozzarella cheese. Add sourdough croutons for some crunch and you have the perfect balanced salad. Simple to toss together, colorful, super flavorful, and filling. Great for a weeknight, but can easily double as lunch the following day!
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Wendy's Adds New Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger to Menu

Wendy's adds the new Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger as the latest menu item on their Made to Crave platform. Wendy's Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger keeps it fairly simple with a beef hamburger patty, two slices of American cheese, three pieces of applewood-smoked bacon, Bourbon Bacon sauce, and crispy-fried onions on a toasted premium bun.
RecipesThe Guardian

From veggie fritters to fish ice-cream: 200 years of Guardian food

On the front page of the first Guardian was an advert for the first vegetarian cookbook: “A NEW system of VEGETABLE COOKERY with an INTRODUCTION recommending abstinence from ANIMAL FOOD AND INTOXICATING LIQUORS.” The book was written anonymously by Martha Brotherton, wife of the campaigning minister of the Bible Christian Church, Joseph Brotherton, Salford’s first MP. They were later to become leading figures in the Vegetarian Society, which had its inaugural annual meeting in Manchester in 1848.
Restaurantsbrandeating.com

Pilot Flying J Adds New Southern and Spicy Chicken Sandwich to Menu

Pilot Flying J joins the new chicken sandwich parade by adding the new Southern and Spicy Chicken Sandwiches at over 300 participating Pilot and Flying J Travel Centers across the nation. The Southern Chicken Sandwich features a fresh-cooked crispy chicken breast filet and dill pickles on a brioche bun. The...
Restaurantscincinnatimagazine.com

Five Spots Where Ice Cream’s Not the Only Treat

Next time you visit these cool confectioners, grab some extra non-frozen treats while you’re enjoying a scoop. It’s true that Graeter’s is the ice cream king around these parts—but the company’s handcrafted chocolates are queen. The next time you’re satisfying your craving for a pint of black raspberry chip, snag some opera creams or every Ohioan’s favorite chocolate-and-peanut-butter treat, buckeyes.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Most Surprising Food Sold At Nathan's Famous

Nathan's Famous has many hot ticket items on their menu. Their "World Famous" Hot Dogs inspire an eating contest every Fourth of July and their fries are just as legendary, even being named "Best Fast Food Fries" by the New York Daily News in 2014. Among their menu items, you can also find some pretty stacked burgers, chicken and chicken sandwiches, hero sandwiches, and creamy, dreamy shakes — your typical American fare.