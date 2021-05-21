Tortelloni is on the menu at Noodles & Company with these three new dishes

Noodles & Company is giving us three new stuffed pasta dishes with the help of one of our favorite pasts – Tortelloni! And we are ready for dinner. In the first time in their history, Noodles & Company is diving into the world of stuffed pastas. And what better way to do this than with the arrival of not one, not two, but three new Tortelloni dishes? As a fan of their gnocchi, I was thrilled by the news that they were introducing some stuffed pasta dishes.