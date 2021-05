Scott Disick tried to make things work with Kourtney Kardashian on this week’s ‘KUWTK,’ but she still wasn’t having it. Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick’s relationship was the focal point of the April 22 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians. After Kourtney hired a hot lifeguard for the family’s Malibu house, Scott began struggling with feelings of jealousy, and realized that he wanted to get back together with Kourtney more than ever. “I have different expectations for our life and the way we treat each other,” Scott told Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian. “But it’s kind of one-sided. I play the role of a husband, I treat her like my wife, she talks to me like I’m her husband. I do my best to take care of her, but then I realize, in return, I don’t really get much of anything, and it sucks sometimes.”