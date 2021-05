Kitt Wakeley was just 16 the first time he heard himself on an Oklahoma City radio station. "It was a song called 'Here We Are' ... and when you're in high school and you hear your stuff on the radio, you just think, 'oh, wow, I'm about to be famous.' Little did I know. So, that was my first experience, and it was just kind of the aphrodisiac, if you will, to move forward," he recalled.