The Miami Dolphins have very little standing in their way of a playoff run if they can play as well as they did last year but Tua Tagovailoa will be the key. On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins will get to see their full regular-season schedule for the 2021 NFL season. We already know the teams they are playing but do they have a shot at the post-season this year? The answer is yes but that yes comes with the caveat that Tagoavoilao takes an important step forward.