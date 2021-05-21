newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Will bankers embrace sensors under their desks when they return to work?

By Elizabeth Dilts Marshall
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

NEW YORK, May 21 (Reuters) - Reservation systems for seats. Algorithms that say whether a location is crowded or not. Cameras to show what’s happening in real-time. Trackers that let others know you are there.

Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations of U.S. bank employees, as they prepare to return to offices in coming months because of the pandemic easing, industry sources and outside vendors said.

Banks including JPMorgan Chase & Co, Goldman Sachs Group Inc, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank AG and HSBC Holdings PLC plan to have workers commute to buildings in New York and other U.S. cities as soon as this month, after more than a year of largely work-from-home situations.

But not everyone can return at once: banks will have to extend practices like those used for small teams of traders during the pandemic. Shifting rotations of people will pass through giant buildings on different days, without clustering in the same areas on the same floors, to avoid spreading COVID-19.

Some of the banks are implementing systems where employees will book “hot seats” on particular days and be monitored while they are sitting at them, sources said.

In some buildings, that could mean cameras that monitor a room’s occupancy level and even sensors that tell building management whether someone is sitting at a desk.

“That feels a little personal,” one bank employee said about desk sensors.

The comment reflects a sentiment that some banks could face as they bring in tech that monitors employees more closely after an unprecedented period of working from afar: they are okay booking dinner reservations online, sharing locations with friends, live-streaming videos or wearing activity trackers for their own health, but not necessarily okay with having their employers knowing when they are seated at a desk.

Employees will need to get over these hang-ups because the technology is necessary for safety and saves companies money, industry sources and consultants said.

“We have to be more mindful about how space is being used and when it is being used,” said Neil Murray, CEO of corporate solutions at JLL, which manages offices for JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs and others.

Murray said public health initiatives like contact-tracing have forced us to make certain concessions.

“There is an element of having to watch interactions more closely. At the same we have to be respectful of individual privacy.”

JLL would not comment on specific clients, and Reuters could not independently determine which banks were using the technology.

SEARCHING FOR ‘OPTIMUM ROTATION’

Staff returning to JPMorgan’s Manhattan headquarters will soon have a new app that uses algorithms and artificial intelligence to book seats.

It is part of an “optimum rotation” plan, Daniel Pinto, JPMorgan’s co-president and chief operating officer said recently. That means getting the right people together on the right days for in-office collaboration.

HSBC and Deutsche Bank also plan to launch reservation apps and online systems. While all three banks are still working out the details, apps like these can use card-swipes at security turnstiles to identify patterns and suggest when someone should book a desk to meet teammates.

Some companies in JLL’s portfolio are taking it a step further and linking their reservation systems to building cameras, which count bodies in a room, and desk sensors, which record when a seat is occupied, Murray said.

In addition to flagging when a room may be near its 50% capacity limit, the data can tell companies when an office, or whole floor, is empty. That helps determine when to turn off lights, cancel janitorial services or downsize office space.

JPMorgan expects to need just 60 seats for every 100 employees, on average, Chief Executive Jamie Dimon wrote in his April shareholder letter.

“This will significantly reduce our need for real estate,” Dimon wrote.

WHAT ABOUT LUNCH?

A not insignificant number of bank employees have resisted going back to work in the office — whether because of COVID-19 concerns, because they moved out of big cities during the pandemic, or because they simply prefer more flexible work arrangements.

On the flip side, some junior investment bankers have complained about working from home without the hands-on guidance and camaraderie they would get in person, and without perks like free meals for late-night duties.

Banks will have to balance those dynamics to get their workforce back to the office, and some are leaning on the idea of free and subsidized food.

Credit Suisse, Barclays and others are using Sharebite, which coordinates orders from restaurants and directs delivery drivers to a building’s service entrance. Meals are then sent to a common space where employees collect them.

The service has been popular at investment banks looking for contactless food delivery, said Sharebite CEO Dilip Rao.

“When you offer people food it brings people back to the office,” Rao said. “They feel safe. They feel fed.”

Reuters

Reuters

125K+
Followers
140K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Dimon
Person
Daniel Pinto
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Deutsche Bank Ag#Desks#Space Technology#Management Systems#Security Systems#Artificial Sensors#Jpmorgan Chase Co#Goldman Sachs Group Inc#Citigroup#Deutsche Bank Ag#Hsbc Holdings Plc#Jll#Jpmorgan Morgan Stanley#Credit Suisse#Barclays#Desk Sensors#U S Bank Employees#Investment Banks#Corporate Solutions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
HSBC
News Break
Technology
News Break
Economy
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Businesswealthmanagement.com

Morgan Stanley Bucks Bank Diversity Trend With New Crop of Stars

(Bloomberg) -- After years of talking about the need for more equality on Wall Street, two of the biggest banks just previewed what the finance industry’s next generation of leaders will look like. At Morgan Stanley, they’ll resemble the old guard. Chief Executive Officer James Gorman unveiled his biggest leadership...
Economysmarteranalyst.com

EU Fines UBS, Nomura, UniCredit Over Illicit Bond Trading

The EU’s antitrust office has fined UBS Group (UBS), Nomura Holdings (NMR), and UniCredit for participating in a European Government Bonds (EGB) trading cartel. Some seven investment banks took part in the illicit bond trading, but not all were fined for various reasons. Collectively, the fine to the banks totaled...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board

TOKYO, May 22 (Reuters) - The nomination of Koei Tecmo chair Keiko Erikawa to SoftBank Group’s board adds a veteran games industry executive known for her stock-picking skill, bringing an authoritative voice after the loss of senior industry figures. Erikawa, 72, who with CEO husband Yoichi is the executive team...
BusinessBenzinga

JPMorgan Chase Launches Morgan Health: What Investors Need To Know

JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) launched Morgan Health on Thursday, an initiative focusing on improving the quality, efficiency and equity of employer-sponsored health care. Morgan Health will be led by Dan Mendelson, who will report to Peter Scher, vice chairman of JPMorgan Chase and a member of the bank's operating committee.
Businesstheedgemarkets.com

Credit Suisse’s McKessar to leave as banker exodus accelerates

(May 21): Credit Suisse Group AG senior banker Tim McKessar is joining UBS Group AG, becoming the latest to leave the embattled Swiss lender following the collapse of hedge fund Archegos Capital Management. McKessar will start at UBS in August running the telecommunications, media and technology advisory team in Sydney,...
BusinessMySanAntonio

Goldman's ambition to match JPMorgan on AT&T deal meets reality

It would have been a coup for Goldman Sachs: Standing shoulder-to-shoulder with much larger rival JPMorgan Chase to split a $41.5 billion check financing AT&T Inc.'s mega media deal with Discovery Inc. But by the time the transaction was announced Monday, Goldman would ultimately trim its commitment, largely due to...
StocksInvestorPlace

PCOR Stock IPO: 8 Things to Know as Procore Technologies Starts Trading

Today, Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) began trading publicly. Investors in the PCOR stock IPO have done quite well for themselves thus far. Shares of PCOR are currently trading more than 27% higher at the time of writing on impressive investor demand. Procor is a provider of cloud-based construction management software. Accordingly,...
Businesswtvbam.com

JPMorgan’s new CFO described as pensive Excel expert with a knack for mentoring

(Reuters) – Jeremy Barnum is not the hard-charging, power-hungry type that people often associate with those in the top echelons of Wall Street. Instead, the man who this week became JPMorgan Chase & Co’s finance chief is a studious, detail-oriented person who enjoys mentoring junior staff and does not let his ego get in the way of others’ success, according to half a dozen associates who spoke to Reuters.
TechnologyVentureBeat

As employees return to the office, banks explore surveillance tech

(Reuters) — Reservation systems for seats. Algorithms that say whether a location is crowded or not. Cameras to show what’s happening in real-time. Trackers that let others know you are there. Technology that has swept the world for convenience, curiosity, and accountability is arriving at workstations of U.S. bank employees,...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

Goldman Sachs Courting Investors For Startups

GS Growth, a unit of Goldman Sachs that buys stakes in startup firms, has spent the past few months wooing outside investors, The Wall Street Journal reported Thursday (May 20). The group’s first client fund, West Street Global Growth Partners, raised more than $3 billion earlier this month. Sources tell...
SoftwareGreenwichTime

AI Will Fuel the Financial-Services Revolution. Here's What to Know.

It’s no secret that artificial intelligence (AI) is already changing the way we deal with money, and it has the potential to revolutionize banking as we know it. AI is already a common tool used for some up-and-coming fintechs, whether that’s a robo-advisor or an automated-savings tool. Traditional banks are also recognizing its potential to offer a more personalized service for customers amid branch closures — HSBC and Wells Fargo offer an AI experience that mimics a real-life assistant.
EconomyNorwalk Hour

Free Webinar | May 25: How to Grow a Disruptive Software Company & Scale Globally

Growing a software company, let alone scaling globally, is no easy feat. Get the inside scoop on how to do it from a true industry veteran with a storied 30-year career leading cloud software businesses. In the next episode of our Leadership Lessons series, host and Comparably CEO Jason Nazar speaks with Leslie Stretch, President/CEO of Medallia (NYSE: MDLA). As the pioneer and market leader in customer and employee experience and engagement, Medallia collects and analyzes user data and transforms them into actionable insights for company leaders. With over $477 million in annual revenue, and an enterprise value north of $4 billion dollars, Stretch led the San Francisco, Calif.-based SaaS platform to a successful IPO in July 2019. Prior to Medallia, he delivered a 25x increase in value in the public markets during his time as President/CEO of CallidusCloud, culminating in the company’s acquisition by SAP for $2.6 billion in 2018. Stretch will share his most valuable leadership lessons -- from his executive positions at Sun Microsystems and Oracle to his CEO roles. Other topics include:
Businessrock947.com

Deutsche Bank hires top Credit Suisse ECM banker Gruffat

LONDON (Reuters) -Deutsche Bank has hired Credit Suisse’s Stephane Gruffat as co-head of equity capital markets for the Europe, Middle East and Africa region, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters. Gruffat was head of the equity capital markets syndicate at Credit Suisse for the EMEA region, and had...
Businessfinextra.com

ComplyAdvantage scores $20 million top-up from Goldman Sachs

AI-based financial crime detection startup ComplyAdvantage has extended its Series C round to $70 million, with a $20 million top-up from Goldman Sachs. The investment comes on top of the company’s oversubscribed Series C funding announced in July 2020, which was led by Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board and joined by existing investors Index Ventures and Balderton Capital.
BusinessInvestmentNews

Morgan Stanley CEO Gorman revamps leadership

Morgan Stanley Chief Executive James Gorman unveiled his biggest leadership shake-up in more than a decade, positioning a small group of lieutenants — and two in particular — as his most likely successors. Ted Pick, the architect of Morgan Stanley’s trading revival, and Andy Saperstein, who built the company into...
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

C2FO, Marcus By Goldman Sachs Team On SMB Financing

Working capital platform C2FO and Marcus by Goldman Sachs are teaming to equip qualified companies that harness C2FO domestically with unsecured financing. The collaboration endeavors to give a novel, quick and effective avenue for small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) to get a hold of working capital, according to an announcement on Tuesday (May 18).
Marketsbostonnews.net

Structured Finance Market Size, Industry Analysis, Production Cost, Market Growth and Forecasts to 2026 || Bank of America Merrill Lynch ,Barclays ,Citigroup ,Credit Suisse

A new business intelligence report released by Advance Market Analytics with title Structured Finance Market Insights, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand and Forecast to 2026.This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Structured Finance Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
EconomyFortune

Europe whacks UBS, Nomura, and UniCredit with $450M in fines over bond-market cartel

Our mission to make business better is fueled by readers like you. To enjoy unlimited access to our journalism, subscribe today. Nomura, UBS, and UniCredit have been fined a total of €371 million ($452 million) by the European Commission, for illegally acting as a cartel in the European government bond markets between 2007 and 2011, at the height of the financial crisis.