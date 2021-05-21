Thomas Graham Jr. — after opting out in 2020 and falling in the NFL draft — is ready for the Chicago Bears cornerback competition: ‘You have to go take it’

Thomas Graham Jr. was at an Airbnb in Newport Beach, Calif., on NFL draft weekend, watching the event unfold on TV.

But when his name still wasn’t called by the fifth round, the former Oregon cornerback who opted out of the 2020 college season switched to his favorite TV show.

“My agent called me. My parents called me,” Graham said. “And they just said, ‘We believe in you, just as much as you believe in yourself. Your name is going to get called. When it is, take advantage of that opportunity.’”

Graham hopes to seize the opportunity the Chicago Bears are presenting him this summer after they picked him at No. 228 in the sixth round . The Bears have two openings at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, looking to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller on the outside and 10-year veteran Buster Skrine at nickel.

Graham said the Bears want him to learn both positions to join an open competition that includes veteran Desmond Trufant, young returnees Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, and three players coming off 2020 injuries: Artie Burns, Tre Roberson and Michael Joseph.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the nickel position is defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s forte, and along with the guidance of secondary coach Deshea Townsend, Graham is in a good spot to learn.

“It’s really going to be what can he handle mentally and then competition, man,” Nagy said. “Let’s let those guys go out there and see what they can do against our guys in the slot.”

Graham started 39 straight games over three seasons at Oregon, accumulating eight interceptions, 32 pass breakups, 40 passes defended, 182 tackles and 10 ½ tackles for a loss.

On Day 3 of the draft, general manager Ryan Pace noted Graham’s competitiveness, energy and ball skills as reasons the Bears zeroed in on him.

Added Townsend: “The things that you like about him are how consistent he is. He is a playmaker. He can see the ball in the air, he can find it, track it.”

After Graham decided to opt out amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 last fall, he spent his time focusing on critiques about his game, including trying to improve his linear speed. He participated in the Senior Bowl in January.

“I wanted to make sure I went into my pro day and showed everyone that my linear speed was better than it was,” Graham said after the draft. “I ran a 4.45 and I was happy with that. And then just kind of showing people that I’ve still got it when it came to playing on the field. And I felt like I did that at the Senior Bowl.”

The Senior Bowl provided Graham a chance to get a feel for practice and game reps again so it didn’t seem quite as strange when he returned to the field at Bears rookie minicamp last weekend.

“The Senior Bowl just helped, just being able to actually be out there and be in football, so it wasn’t truly that far away from me,” Graham said. “The only thing is I’ve kind of got to get adjusted to the calls and the checks. Sometimes I make the same checks when I was back in college. You feel me? They ain’t the same.”

Graham said it does help, however, that he played his first two seasons at Oregon under defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who learned from Vic Fangio when they both were with the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio also mentored Desai for four seasons in Chicago.

“It wasn’t like I’m coming into a whole organization that runs a completely different defense that I’ve never seen before,” Graham said. “I’ve seen it. It’s just different calls, different checks, different meanings for certain things. But overall the same concept.”

Graham said he wasn’t sure why he dropped into the sixth round on draft weekend after some analysts projected him to be picked earlier. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave him a fourth-round grade.

But when he finally received the call, Graham ran out to the beach to celebrate the new opportunity.

“Me personally, I want to go out there and start, but nothing is given in this league,” Graham said. “You have to go take it. You have to earn it.”

Sign up for alerts on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news

on your phone, desktop and inbox to stay current with the latest news Sign up for our sports newsletter , delivered daily each morning