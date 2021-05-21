newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Thomas Graham Jr. — after opting out in 2020 and falling in the NFL draft — is ready for the Chicago Bears cornerback competition: ‘You have to go take it’

By Colleen Kane, Chicago Tribune
Posted by 
Chicago Tribune
Chicago Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqdtM_0a6jrgUc00
Quarterback Kyle Sloter (15) warms up with teammates during Bears rookie minicamp on May 15, 2021, at Halas Hall in Lake Forest. Chris Sweda/Chicago Tribune

Thomas Graham Jr. was at an Airbnb in Newport Beach, Calif., on NFL draft weekend, watching the event unfold on TV.

But when his name still wasn’t called by the fifth round, the former Oregon cornerback who opted out of the 2020 college season switched to his favorite TV show.

“My agent called me. My parents called me,” Graham said. “And they just said, ‘We believe in you, just as much as you believe in yourself. Your name is going to get called. When it is, take advantage of that opportunity.’”

Graham hopes to seize the opportunity the Chicago Bears are presenting him this summer after they picked him at No. 228 in the sixth round . The Bears have two openings at cornerback opposite Jaylon Johnson, looking to replace former All-Pro Kyle Fuller on the outside and 10-year veteran Buster Skrine at nickel.

Graham said the Bears want him to learn both positions to join an open competition that includes veteran Desmond Trufant, young returnees Kindle Vildor and Duke Shelley, and three players coming off 2020 injuries: Artie Burns, Tre Roberson and Michael Joseph.

Bears coach Matt Nagy said the nickel position is defensive coordinator Sean Desai’s forte, and along with the guidance of secondary coach Deshea Townsend, Graham is in a good spot to learn.

“It’s really going to be what can he handle mentally and then competition, man,” Nagy said. “Let’s let those guys go out there and see what they can do against our guys in the slot.”

Graham started 39 straight games over three seasons at Oregon, accumulating eight interceptions, 32 pass breakups, 40 passes defended, 182 tackles and 10 ½ tackles for a loss.

On Day 3 of the draft, general manager Ryan Pace noted Graham’s competitiveness, energy and ball skills as reasons the Bears zeroed in on him.

Added Townsend: “The things that you like about him are how consistent he is. He is a playmaker. He can see the ball in the air, he can find it, track it.”

After Graham decided to opt out amid the uncertainty of COVID-19 last fall, he spent his time focusing on critiques about his game, including trying to improve his linear speed. He participated in the Senior Bowl in January.

“I wanted to make sure I went into my pro day and showed everyone that my linear speed was better than it was,” Graham said after the draft. “I ran a 4.45 and I was happy with that. And then just kind of showing people that I’ve still got it when it came to playing on the field. And I felt like I did that at the Senior Bowl.”

The Senior Bowl provided Graham a chance to get a feel for practice and game reps again so it didn’t seem quite as strange when he returned to the field at Bears rookie minicamp last weekend.

“The Senior Bowl just helped, just being able to actually be out there and be in football, so it wasn’t truly that far away from me,” Graham said. “The only thing is I’ve kind of got to get adjusted to the calls and the checks. Sometimes I make the same checks when I was back in college. You feel me? They ain’t the same.”

Graham said it does help, however, that he played his first two seasons at Oregon under defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt, who learned from Vic Fangio when they both were with the San Francisco 49ers. Fangio also mentored Desai for four seasons in Chicago.

“It wasn’t like I’m coming into a whole organization that runs a completely different defense that I’ve never seen before,” Graham said. “I’ve seen it. It’s just different calls, different checks, different meanings for certain things. But overall the same concept.”

Graham said he wasn’t sure why he dropped into the sixth round on draft weekend after some analysts projected him to be picked earlier. The Athletic’s Dane Brugler gave him a fourth-round grade.

But when he finally received the call, Graham ran out to the beach to celebrate the new opportunity.

“Me personally, I want to go out there and start, but nothing is given in this league,” Graham said. “You have to go take it. You have to earn it.”

Chicago Tribune

Chicago Tribune

Chicago, IL
634
Followers
1K+
Post
218K+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for Chicago breaking news, sports, business, entertainment, weather and traffic.

 https://www.chicagotribune.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jim Leavitt
Person
Thomas Graham Jr.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#49ers#American Football#Quarterback#Nfl Football#Senior Football#League Football#The Senior Bowl#Athletic#2021 Chicago Tribune#Chicagotribune Com#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Cornerback#Bears Rookie Minicamp#Nfl Draft Weekend#Veteran Desmond Trufant#Nickel#Teammates#Halas Hall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Airbnb
News Break
NFL
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Jimmy Graham’s place on the 2021 Chicago Bears

I’m just as surprised as most of you guys that 34-year old Jimmy Graham is still on the Chicago Bears roster, but here we are in mid May and it looks like he’s here to stay. When Bears general manager Ryan Pace inked him last year to a two-year, $16...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Julio Jones Reportedly Wants To Play With 1 Quarterback

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Julio Jones has been mentioned in several trade rumors over the past week. A trade isn’t imminent at this moment, but the latest report surrounding the All-Pro wideout is quite interesting. During a recent episode of NBC Sports’ Boston Sports Tonight, Michael Holley reported that Jones...
Posted by
FlurrySports

Chicago Bears Draft Grades | 2021 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears drafted seven players during the 2021 NFL Draft . There are speculations that this is one of the best draft classes GM Ryan Pace has put together. Obviously, it’s way too early to evaluate that, but he did draft two of the top prospects in this year’s class, while also adding valuable depth pieces in the later rounds. Below are the Bears draft grades for every pick.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Finding NFL comparisons for Chicago Bears WR Dazz Newsome

Using the size and athleticism of a prospect can give us a pretty good gauge into what type of player the Chicago Bears could expect to get from their 2021 NFL draft picks. For example, Larry Borom profiles as a depth swing tackle just like you would expect, while Teven Jenkins’ profile suggests the upside of an All-Pro candidate.
NFLPosted by
Chicago Tribune

Chicago Bears Q&A: Will Andy Dalton and Justin Fields have a QB competition? What does the depth chart look like at wide receiver? Will fans be allowed to attend camp?

The Chicago Bears will get their first look at the 2021 draft class this weekend during a rookie minicamp at Halas Hall. Some Bears fans, meanwhile, are looking ahead to training camp this summer and whether first-round pick Justin Fields will get a shot at earning the starting quarterback job over Andy Dalton. That’s where Brad Biggs’ Bears mailbag kicks off this week. Do you feel it will be ...
NFLwindycitygridiron.com

Borderline Miraculous; Schmitz’s review of the Chicago Bears’ 2021 Draft Class

There’s no reason to mince words — Ryan Pace knocked this draft out of the park. In just a single draft weekend, Ryan Pace managed to walk away with a top-shelf franchise QB prospect, a top-shelf franchise OT prospect, value at RB & CB (at least), and all but next year’s 1st & 4th round selections in-tact. For a franchise as desperate to upgrade at QB as Chicago has been, this was a luck-assisted masterstroke of a draft that may very well have saved Matt Nagy and Ryan Pace’s jobs.
NFLPosted by
FanSided

Steelers still have a need for a starting cornerback after the NFL Draft

The Steelers lost two quality cornerbacks this offseason, and they could really use some help at the position in 2021. It was no surprise to see the Steelers load up on offense in the 2021 NFL Draft. Pittsburgh was dismal on the offensive side of the ball last year as the team ranked dead last in rushing and Ben Roethlisberger fell apart late in the season. Still, I’m shocked that Mike Tomlin and Kevin Colbert ignored addressing the cornerback position until the seventh round of the draft.
NFLchatsports.com

Who is the 1 player the Bears missed out on in the draft?

The Chicago Bears made 7 picks in the 2021 NFL Draft, and while there’s no debating the popularity of their first two picks, the Bears did trade some picks away to get them. The Bears also had a successful day three, but there were some other players still on the board that I heard some fans pining for,
NFL49erswebzone.com

2021 NFL Draft class rankings: Bears, Chargers, Jets top the board

Share Share this on Twitter Share this on Facebook Flip into Flipboard Share this on Reddit Share via Email. The 2021 NFL Draft is in the rearview. Which teams knocked it out of the park? Who failed to address serious needs? Gennaro Filice and Dan Parr rank each franchise's class, from No. 1 to 32.
NFLPosted by
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

How Chicago Bears fans feel about drafting Justin Fields

If you’ve followed Ohio State football by any measure over the last couple of years, we don’t have to tell you how good quarterback Justin Fields can be. His ceiling is almost limitless with his dual-threat ability, ability to fit the ball in tight windows, arm strength, and work ethic. There’s some honing and molding that will need to ultimately occur at the next level, but the clay that’s being used will be rare indeed.
NFLUSA Today

The Bears rise in the power rankings following 2021 NFL draft

The perception surrounding the Chicago Bears has changed over the last couple of weeks following the 2021 NFL draft, where Chicago made a potential franchise-altering move in trading up for quarterback Justin Fields. It was a decision that has Bears fans feeling confident about this team for the first time...
NFLchatsports.com

Ranking Bears needs after 2021 NFL Draft

It seems like it’s been a while since the Bears have been the talk of the league around the NFL Draft for a good reason. After securing Justin Fields at No. 11 and drafting consensus first-round prospect Teven Jenkins in Round 2, many around the football landscape praised the Bears for their performance in the 2021 NFL Draft. They did a good job of finding good value at positions of need, as well as positions that carry high value.
NFLchatsports.com

Chicago Bears: 5 must-sign free agents after 2021 NFL Draft

Chicago Bears (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images) Now that the 2021 NFL Draft is over with, the Chicago Bears are on to fine-tuning their roster, just like the rest of the league. At the moment, teams are picking up where they left off with free agency as yet another...
NFLFrankfort Times

Chiefs' Niang finally gets rookie minicamp after opting out

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Lucas Niang doesn't regret his decision to opt out of his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, even if it means the offensive lineman now faces an uphill fight for playing time this season. “I was thinking long-term,” he...
NFLCat Scratch Reader

2021 NFL Draft grades: Context for where we rated Thomas Fletcher

We gave you the quick grades on each of the Carolina Panthers 11 draft picks on Sunday, but didn’t offer a ton of justification. Each of these guys is an intriguing pick in their own right and they each deserve more than 30 words about why the Panthers picked them and why we judged them the way we did. Also, this way you can roast me in the comments for each individual grade instead of having to do it all at once. Today, we’re talking about the Panthers No. 222 pick, Thomas Fletcher.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL quarterback tiers: Which teams have best outlook after draft?

With the 2021 NFL draft in the books, and most major free agent moves complete as well, clarity has come to the quarterback position of most teams. Few squads appear to have position battles on the horizon, but intrigue — and even conflict — does linger for a few teams.